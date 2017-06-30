 
 

Amazon Echo Show Tear Down Reveals Intel Atom CPU And Big Speakers

Posted: Jun 30 2017, 11:19am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Amazon Echo Show Tear Down Reveals Intel Atom CPU and Big Speakers
 

The Amazon Echo Show is shipping now. Here is what is inside the little Alexa device with display.

The Amazon Echo Show ships since this week. The newest member of the Amazon voice assistant hardware line-up gets the tear down treatment at iFixit like its a new iPhone. The insides of the Amazon Echo reveal the 21W speakers along the chips used in this Echo with display and enhanced speakers.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

The Echo Show runs on a Intel SR2KT Atom x5-Z8350 Processor (2M Cache, up to 1.92 GHz) with 2GB RAM and Sandisk SDIN9DS2-8G 8 GB NAND embedded flash drive. Other components include Broadcom/Cypress BCM43570KFFBG 5G Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11ac 2×2 MAC/baseband/radio with integrated Bluetooth 4.1 and EDR, Winbond 25Q16FW 1.8V 16 Mb serial flash memory and Goodix GT9271 10-point capacitive touch controller.

The Echo Show sells for $229.99 on Amazon.com. The price seems more than fair for the tech you get in the device. Amazon still offers a whopping $100 discount when you buy two Echo Show devices. The discount brings the price down to the regular price of the Amazon Echo. It is not clear yet if Amazon will have a Prime Day deal on the Echo Show that is going beyond the $100 bundle deal.

The full Amazon Echo Show teardown is available on ifixit.

Amazon's new Echo device features video calling on a 7-inch touch screen. Other features include voice over ip phone calls and displaying answers on screen. Users will be able to ask Alexa to pull up products from the amazon online shop and answers from the net.

Users can watch video flash briefings and YouTube, see music lyrics, security cameras, photos, weather forecasts, to-do and shopping lists, and more. Alexa Show also displays lyrics on-screen with Amazon Music. Users just ask to play a song, artist or genre, and stream over Wi-Fi. Also, stream music on Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and more.

The Echo Show features room-filling speakers with Dolby processing for crisp vocals and extended bass response. Alexa on the Echo Show works with front door or baby monitoring cameras from Ring and Arlo.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

SNES Classic Pre-order Available at Amazon in France Again

SNES Classic Pre-order Available at Amazon in France Again

23 minutes ago

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game Comes to Nintendo Switch

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game Comes to Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

First SNES Classic Hands-On Videos Surface

First SNES Classic Hands-On Videos Surface

1 hour ago

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Announced

Microsoft Launched the Ultimate Game Sale

2 hours ago

Best Prime Day 2017 Deal So Far

Best Prime Day 2017 Deal So Far

2 hours ago

Preorder of SNES Classic Back at French FNAC

Preorder of SNES Classic Back at French FNAC

3 hours ago

Samsung&#039;s The Frame TV Fools Art Gallery Visitors

Samsung's The Frame TV Fools Art Gallery Visitors

3 hours ago

No SNES Classic Pre-order Because FCC Approval Missing

No SNES Classic Pre-order Because FCC Approval Missing

3 hours ago

Millions of Sea Pickles Appear off Pacific Coast

Millions of Sea Pickles Appear off Pacific Coast

4 hours ago

Richard Hammond and Mate Rimac Discuss His Crash in Interview

Richard Hammond and Mate Rimac Discuss His Crash in Interview

5 hours ago

Sony Music is Ready to Make Vinyl Records in Japan

Sony Music is Ready to Make Vinyl Records in Japan

5 hours ago

Casemaker Olixar Leaks Alleged Galaxy Note 8 Cases

Casemaker Olixar Leaks Alleged Galaxy Note 8 Cases

5 hours ago

JAY-Z&#039;s 4:44 Launches on Tidal and on Sprint

JAY-Z's 4:44 Launches on Tidal and on Sprint

5 hours ago

4th of July Sale at Best Buy Features Deals on HDTVs, Apple Gadgets, Laptops and More

4th of July Sale at Best Buy Features Deals on HDTVs, Apple Gadgets, Laptops and More

6 hours ago

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Announced

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Announced

7 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways




Technology News

SNES Classic Pre-order Available at Amazon in France Again

SNES Classic Pre-order Available at Amazon in France Again

23 minutes ago

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game Comes to Nintendo Switch

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game Comes to Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

First SNES Classic Hands-On Videos Surface

First SNES Classic Hands-On Videos Surface

1 hour ago

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Announced

Microsoft Launched the Ultimate Game Sale

2 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

SNES Classic Pre-order Available at Amazon in France Again

SNES Classic Pre-order Available at Amazon in France Again

23 minutes ago

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game Comes to Nintendo Switch

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game Comes to Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

First SNES Classic Hands-On Videos Surface

First SNES Classic Hands-On Videos Surface

1 hour ago

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Announced

Microsoft Launched the Ultimate Game Sale

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook