Amazon Echo Show Tear Down Reveals Intel Atom CPU and Big Speakers

The Amazon Echo Show ships since this week. The newest member of the Amazon voice assistant hardware line-up gets the tear down treatment at iFixit like its a new iPhone. The insides of the Amazon Echo reveal the 21W speakers along the chips used in this Echo with display and enhanced speakers.

The Echo Show runs on a Intel SR2KT Atom x5-Z8350 Processor (2M Cache, up to 1.92 GHz) with 2GB RAM and Sandisk SDIN9DS2-8G 8 GB NAND embedded flash drive. Other components include Broadcom/Cypress BCM43570KFFBG 5G Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11ac 2×2 MAC/baseband/radio with integrated Bluetooth 4.1 and EDR, Winbond 25Q16FW 1.8V 16 Mb serial flash memory and Goodix GT9271 10-point capacitive touch controller.

The Echo Show sells for $229.99 on Amazon.com. The price seems more than fair for the tech you get in the device. Amazon still offers a whopping $100 discount when you buy two Echo Show devices. The discount brings the price down to the regular price of the Amazon Echo. It is not clear yet if Amazon will have a Prime Day deal on the Echo Show that is going beyond the $100 bundle deal.

The full Amazon Echo Show teardown is available on ifixit.

Amazon's new Echo device features video calling on a 7-inch touch screen. Other features include voice over ip phone calls and displaying answers on screen. Users will be able to ask Alexa to pull up products from the amazon online shop and answers from the net.

Users can watch video flash briefings and YouTube, see music lyrics, security cameras, photos, weather forecasts, to-do and shopping lists, and more. Alexa Show also displays lyrics on-screen with Amazon Music. Users just ask to play a song, artist or genre, and stream over Wi-Fi. Also, stream music on Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and more.

The Echo Show features room-filling speakers with Dolby processing for crisp vocals and extended bass response. Alexa on the Echo Show works with front door or baby monitoring cameras from Ring and Arlo.