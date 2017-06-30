 
 

ThinkGeek Offers Nintendo Switch Zelda Bundles

Posted: Jun 30 2017, 11:49am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

ThinkGeek Offers Nintendo Switch Zelda Bundles
 

There are 10 different Nintendo Switch Bundles available for pre-order on ThinkGeek.

The Nintendo Switch remains a hard to find item this Summer. According to our latest Nintendo Switch availability report, GameStop has sold out again of their Switch bundles online and stores have little new Switch inventory. Now ThinkGeek surprises with offering 10 different Nintendo Switch bundles for pre-order.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

Now you have to know that ThinkGeek belongs to GameStop since 2015. GameStop found yet another clever way to sell customers additional stuff with their Switch console purchase. The ThinkGeek Nintendo Switch bundles are of course geeked out.

All ten bundles are coming with the Zelda game and additional Zelda toys and collectibles. The prices start at $419.99 and go up to $609.99 for the most expensive Nintendo Switch bundle. These Nintendo Switch bundles make nice gifts. The accessories bundled include Zelda Breath of the Wild Shield Backpack, Legend of Zelda Triforce Light, Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts book, Legend of Zelda Leather Watch, Legend of Zelda Collector's Chess Set and more.

ThinkGeek states to ship their Nintendo Switch bundles late July. All ten Nintendo Switch bundles are listed on thinkgeek.com.

The Nintendo Switch is available online from resellers on market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $85 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

Another option to get a Nintendo Switch is our Nintendo Switch Summer Giveaway. You can win a $500 Switch bundle this month. 

The next big Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers the game for $47.99, a Prime exclusive deal. Nintendo did not ramp up shipments for the ARMS release. At this point we do not know if more consoles will be made available for the Splatoon 2 launch.

Nintendo has issued an apology in Japan for the ongoing shortage of the Nintendo Switch. The company said to keep shipping new inventory every week and has ramped up production this month. They try their best to meet the demand for the Nintendo Switch this fall. This is likely not happening as demand will sky rocket once the Holiday shopping season kicks in. 

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The only number the company made official is the production volume over the next 12 months. 10 million Switch consoles are planned to enter retail channels until end of April 2018. The latest rumors say that Nintendo boosts production to 18 million units to try to meet demand.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will need set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

Almost doubling the initial production volume for the Nintendo Switch will still not satisfy the global demand this fall. The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and Nintendo sold over 2.74 million units as of the end of April. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Amazon Echo Show Tear Down Reveals Intel Atom CPU and Big Speakers

Amazon Echo Show Tear Down Reveals Intel Atom CPU and Big Speakers

29 minutes ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Available at Amazon in France Again

SNES Classic Pre-order Available at Amazon in France Again

52 minutes ago

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game Comes to Nintendo Switch

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game Comes to Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

First SNES Classic Hands-On Videos Surface

First SNES Classic Hands-On Videos Surface

2 hours ago

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Announced

Microsoft Launched the Ultimate Game Sale

2 hours ago

Best Prime Day 2017 Deal So Far

Best Prime Day 2017 Deal So Far

3 hours ago

Preorder of SNES Classic Back at French FNAC

Preorder of SNES Classic Back at French FNAC

3 hours ago

Samsung&#039;s The Frame TV Fools Art Gallery Visitors

Samsung's The Frame TV Fools Art Gallery Visitors

3 hours ago

No SNES Classic Pre-order Because FCC Approval Missing

No SNES Classic Pre-order Because FCC Approval Missing

4 hours ago

Millions of Sea Pickles Appear off Pacific Coast

Millions of Sea Pickles Appear off Pacific Coast

4 hours ago

Richard Hammond and Mate Rimac Discuss His Crash in Interview

Richard Hammond and Mate Rimac Discuss His Crash in Interview

5 hours ago

Sony Music is Ready to Make Vinyl Records in Japan

Sony Music is Ready to Make Vinyl Records in Japan

5 hours ago

Casemaker Olixar Leaks Alleged Galaxy Note 8 Cases

Casemaker Olixar Leaks Alleged Galaxy Note 8 Cases

6 hours ago

JAY-Z&#039;s 4:44 Launches on Tidal and on Sprint

JAY-Z's 4:44 Launches on Tidal and on Sprint

6 hours ago

4th of July Sale at Best Buy Features Deals on HDTVs, Apple Gadgets, Laptops and More

4th of July Sale at Best Buy Features Deals on HDTVs, Apple Gadgets, Laptops and More

7 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways




Technology News

Amazon Echo Show Tear Down Reveals Intel Atom CPU and Big Speakers

Amazon Echo Show Tear Down Reveals Intel Atom CPU and Big Speakers

29 minutes ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Available at Amazon in France Again

SNES Classic Pre-order Available at Amazon in France Again

52 minutes ago

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game Comes to Nintendo Switch

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game Comes to Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

First SNES Classic Hands-On Videos Surface

First SNES Classic Hands-On Videos Surface

2 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Amazon Echo Show Tear Down Reveals Intel Atom CPU and Big Speakers

Amazon Echo Show Tear Down Reveals Intel Atom CPU and Big Speakers

29 minutes ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Available at Amazon in France Again

SNES Classic Pre-order Available at Amazon in France Again

52 minutes ago

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game Comes to Nintendo Switch

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game Comes to Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

First SNES Classic Hands-On Videos Surface

First SNES Classic Hands-On Videos Surface

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook