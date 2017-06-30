ThinkGeek Offers Nintendo Switch Zelda Bundles

The Nintendo Switch remains a hard to find item this Summer. According to our latest Nintendo Switch availability report, GameStop has sold out again of their Switch bundles online and stores have little new Switch inventory. Now ThinkGeek surprises with offering 10 different Nintendo Switch bundles for pre-order.

Now you have to know that ThinkGeek belongs to GameStop since 2015. GameStop found yet another clever way to sell customers additional stuff with their Switch console purchase. The ThinkGeek Nintendo Switch bundles are of course geeked out.

All ten bundles are coming with the Zelda game and additional Zelda toys and collectibles. The prices start at $419.99 and go up to $609.99 for the most expensive Nintendo Switch bundle. These Nintendo Switch bundles make nice gifts. The accessories bundled include Zelda Breath of the Wild Shield Backpack, Legend of Zelda Triforce Light, Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts book, Legend of Zelda Leather Watch, Legend of Zelda Collector's Chess Set and more.

ThinkGeek states to ship their Nintendo Switch bundles late July. All ten Nintendo Switch bundles are listed on thinkgeek.com.

The Nintendo Switch is available online from resellers on market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $85 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

The next big Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers the game for $47.99, a Prime exclusive deal. Nintendo did not ramp up shipments for the ARMS release. At this point we do not know if more consoles will be made available for the Splatoon 2 launch.

Nintendo has issued an apology in Japan for the ongoing shortage of the Nintendo Switch. The company said to keep shipping new inventory every week and has ramped up production this month. They try their best to meet the demand for the Nintendo Switch this fall. This is likely not happening as demand will sky rocket once the Holiday shopping season kicks in.

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The only number the company made official is the production volume over the next 12 months. 10 million Switch consoles are planned to enter retail channels until end of April 2018. The latest rumors say that Nintendo boosts production to 18 million units to try to meet demand.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will need set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

Almost doubling the initial production volume for the Nintendo Switch will still not satisfy the global demand this fall. The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and Nintendo sold over 2.74 million units as of the end of April. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.