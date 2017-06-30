 
 

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Monster Fully Unveiled

Jun 30 2017

 

The new 911 GT2 RS is simply the most powerful 911 ever built by Porsche. Watch the reveal video.

Porsche showed the new 911 GT2 RS in a clever product placement at the E3 2017 as part of the Forza Motorsport 7 game presentation. Today Porsche released the incredible specs and a breath taking video of the most powerful 911 ever built by Porsche. 

The 911 GT2 RS has 700hp that propel the supercar from 0 to 100km/h in 2.8s. Top speed is 340km/h and the engine has a torque of 750nm, all only brought to the street in rear wheel drive. The best way to get to know this new Porsche 911 is to watch the video at the end of this report.

The engine builds on that 3.8-liter in the 911 Turbo S at 427 kW (580 hp). In order to increase performance, large turbochargers push an increased volume of process air into the combustion chambers. A new additional cooling system delivers optimum cooling at peak loads and, at very high temperatures, sprays the charge-air cooler with water. This causes the gas temperature to fall in the overpressure range and ensures optimum power output, even under extreme conditions. The customized GT seven-speed double-clutch transmission (PDK) in the new GT2 RS enables power to be transferred with uninterrupted traction. What's more, the specially developed exhaust system is made from extra-lightweight titanium, weighs around seven kilograms less than the system used in the 911 Turbo and delivers an emotional sound without precedent.

For the first time ever, Porsche Design is celebrating the debut of the high-performance sports car by releasing a special-issue watch. Offering a nod to the world of motorsport, the 911 GT2 RS watch is exclusively available to owners of the new vehicle and can only be ordered in conjunction with the new GT model at a Porsche Centre from June 30, 2017.

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS will be available in Germany from EUR 285,220 including VAT (~$325,500) and country-specific equipment. The Porsche Design 911 GT2 RS Chronograph is priced at EUR 9,450 (~$11,000);

