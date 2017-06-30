 
 

Japan Plans To Send A Human On Moon By 2030

Posted: Jun 30 2017, 5:48pm CDT

 

Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The announcement comes a few months after India and China have planned to send their missions to moon surface

Japan has unveiled ambitious plan to put a man on moon by the end of the next decade, according to a statement from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

This is the first time Japanese space agency has revealed its intention to send astronauts beyond the International Space Station and it could be a crucial stepping stone in the progress of country’s space exploration.

The announcement comes a few months after two other Asian countries have decided to send missions to lunar surface in near future. In March, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that they are gearing up for their second lunar mission in early 2018. Named Chandrayaan 2, the mission is the advanced version of Chandrayaan 1 that was launched in October 2008.

China is also working to launch an unmanned sample-return mission, known as Chang'e 5, in 2017. The mission will be the first to bring rock samples from moon surface since the Soviet Union's Luna 24 spacecraft did so in 1976. China is also setting out its plans to become the first country to reach the far side of the moon around 2018. A crewed mission to moon is also a part of their long term space exploration program.

Though China is preparing for its long-term goal of putting humans on the moon, it does not expect to send its first astronauts on the moon for at least another decade. If Japan successfully launches its lunar mission by 2030, it could beat China in space race and will become only the fourth country to send its astronauts on moon surface after the US, Russia and China.

Later, Japan will also join a NASA-led mission that will build a space station in the moon's orbit in 2025. A base on moon could prove to be a important step toward NASA’s ultimate goal of colonizing Mars.

It's not the first time Japan is aiming to send some kind of mission on moon. In 2015, Japan announced that the country would put an unmanned rover on the surface of the moon by 2018. The mission, named SLIM or Smart Lander for Investigating Moon,  is aiming to achieve perfect soft-landing, so that technology could be used in future manned mission to the moon or Mars.

 

 

