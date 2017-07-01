 
 

New Island Emerged Off US Coast – But It’s Too Dangerous To Visit

Posted: Jul 1 2017, 6:55am CDT

 

A drone image of Shelly Island. Courtesy of Chad Koczera
 

The new island could be gone with the next storm, experts claim

A new island has popped up from the sea off the coast of North Carolina, but unfortunately it has been deemed too dangerous to explore as the island is surrounded by strong currents.

The new island, which is about 1 mile long and about 480 feet wide, lies just off North Carolina's Outer Banks and it emerged from the sea almost overnight. Since April, it has grown from a mere clump to a standard size island and could get even bigger.

People have nicknamed it "Shelly Island," because it's the perfect spot to collect seashells and pebbles. However, researchers suspect that the island could be gone by the next year. Intensified currents and storms are constantly shaping up the region, making things appear and disappear. So it would not be unusual if same happens to the Shelly Island.  

“The thing about the Outer Banks -- they are pretty dynamic. (The island) is kind of neat and interesting and provides new piece of land for people to explore, but it is a dynamic environment. I wasn't surprised to see it, and I wouldn't be surprised to see it disappear.” Reide Corbett, a professor in the Department of Geological Sciences at East Carolina University told CBS News.

The island was first tracked by a photographer named Chad Koczera while visiting the area on vacation. He captured several images of the island via drone camera and posted them on his Instagram. He spotted the island at Cape Point but realized he couldn't access it by foot.

“We originally headed that way to collect shells after a storm. So I sent my drone up to check it out.” Koczera told CNN Travel.

The new island looks beautiful but it is cluttered with whale bones and old shipwrecks. Officials have warned that people should not attempt to swim to the island or walk across the channel to reach the island as it can be a risky move. Besides the presence of sharks and sting rays, deep water and strong currents could also pose a threat to people’s life. Currents can carry away people and cause to drown them.

"It's pretty narrow and deep. You can't walk across it. You have strong currents moving through there, particularly during tidal changes — that's what could lead to real hazards.” Reide Corbett said.

Visitors are advised to proceed with caution by using a kayak or paddleboard to reach Island.

