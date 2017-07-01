 
 

NASA Rocket Creates Colorful Clouds In The Night Sky. Here’s What They Looked Like

Posted: Jul 1 2017, 10:34am CDT

 

Credit: NASA
 

Blue, green and red aritificial clouds were visible all the way from New York to North Carolina

After weeks of delays, NASA has finally launched its Terrier-Improved Malemute rocket into the space and created a stunning show of artificial clouds in the night sky. The clouds that displayed red, green and blue hues were visible all the way from New York to North Carolina early Thursday morning and the view was enjoyed by skywatchers across the region.

Originally scheduled for May 31st, the rocket launch was delayed multiple times over the past 30 days due to bad weather conditions. On June 29, the predominately clear skies allowed NASA researchers to complete the launch. The rocket was launched from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 4:25 a.m. and reached a height of 118 miles.

During the eight-minute flight, ten canisters about the size of a soft drink can were shot into space and spewed out colorful vapors that formed vivid clouds. The clouds covered an area 6 to 12 miles away from the rocket. However, they did not last long. 

The aim of the experiment was to study highly energized particles and how they interact with air molecules in upper atmosphere. The experiment will allow scientists to gather information on particle motions over a much larger area than ever before.

“Patience paid off today with a brilliant launch and successful technology test of this new ampoule system. This flight paves the way for an upcoming science mission taking flight from Norway that will use this ampoule deployment system to study the aurora.” Bill Wrobel, the director of Wallops facility told CNN.

Since the experiment was done at an high altitude, it poses no danger for residents along the way. The payload landed in the Atlantic Ocean about 90 miles from its launch point and it will not be recovered.

Wallops facility has received thousands of reports of cloud sightings from different areas across the US. A time-lapse video of artificial clouds or vapor traces has also been released by NASA. 

Comments

