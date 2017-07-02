SNES Classic Stores To Keep an Eye On

Nintendo announced on June 26 the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition (SNES Classic Edition). Nintendo fans have not been able to pre-order the US version of the SNES Classic Edition with the signature purple buttons yet. This is in contrast to the "PAL region" model. Stores in Europe and Australia offered the SNES Mini Classic for pre-order last week.

Some of the stores allowed to place orders with a US shipping address. Most Americans want though the SNES Classic modeled after the 16-bit console sold in the 90s in North America. Nintendo let some journalists get hands-on with the US SNES Classic Edition. We have not seen any hands-on videos featuring the European and Asian SNES Classic Mini.

The SNES Classic Edition is listed at four online stores. From the official Nintendo retail partners Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon have put up a product page for the SNES Classic. The fourth store listing the US SNES Classic Edition is Play-Asia. The video game store, known for Japanese imports, has all three versions of the SNES Classic listed, stating that pre-order is starting soon.

Official Nintendo retail partners GameStop, ToysRUs and Target have not yet listed the SNES Classic. These three stores also do not list the Xbox One X yet. This led us to the speculate that the reason for the SNES Classic not being available for pre-order could be a pending FCC approval. There could also be other reasons why Nintendo and its retail channels have not launched pre-sales for the SNES Classic. It could also be the case that there will no pre-order window at all and people have to wait until September 29 to buy a SNES Classic.

Nintendo did say that the supply of the SNES Classic will be larger than that for the NES Classic A leak of SNES Classic shipment numbers suggests that Nintendo doubles production compared to NES Classic to almost 5 million units. The shortage is though pre-programmed as the hype around the new retro console feels to be even bigger. Reseller prices will reach at least 3x that of the list price of $79.99. Consumers should though not get too worried yet.

Even missing out on the pre-order windows does not mean that all is over. There is still the launch day on September 29 and many more opportunities after that until the end of the year. The NES Classic was available many times online and in stores after its initial release.

The hype around the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition started much earlier and will be much higher than for the NES Classic last year. The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.