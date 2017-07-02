 
 

Kindle Best Sellers Are On Sale Today Ahead Of Prime Day 2017

Posted: Jul 2 2017, 8:57am CDT | by , Updated: Jul 2 2017, 10:21am CDT, in News | Black Friday

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Kindle Best Sellers are on Sale Today ahead of Prime Day 2017
 

Amazon has a big Kindle eBook sale with up to 80% off.

Today only, Amazon customers can save ip to 80% off select Kindle best sellers on amazon.com. This deal is in addition to a set of Prime Day 2017 deals available since the official announcement of Prime Day 2017. Besides today's Kindle book sale, Kindle owners can get KindleUnlimited for a year at the reduced cost of $80.32

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

Kindle Unlimited offers subscribers access to over 1 million titles and thousands of books with Audible narration. Find out more on amazon.com.

Today's Kindle sale is a great way to get some new books for your summer vacation on a small budget. The Kindle eBook deals today include The Women in the Castle for $2.99,  Since We Fell: A Novel for $4.99 and The Girl on the Bridge: A McCabe and Savage Thriller for $10.13. Find all featured Kindle deals on amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day 2017 on amazon.com will kick off on July 10 at 6pm Pacific and will last through midnight July 11. To gain access to Prime Day 2017 deals, a Prime membership is required. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

This year we have a new powerful tool on hand to make it easier to buy the hardest to get Prime Day dealsThe Tracker app will notify shoppers as soon as one of the coveted Prime Day 2017 deals is available on amazon.com. Get the The Tracker app for free for iPhone and for Android.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

Buy Now on Amazon

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

2 days ago, 3:10am CDT

Prime Day 2017 Deals Update for June 30

Prime Day 2017 Deals Update for June 30

2 days ago, 2:54am CDT

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

2 days ago, 1:57am CDT

4th of July Sales 2017: Best Deals and Everything You Need to Know

4th of July Sales 2017: Best Deals and Everything You Need to Know

2 days ago, 11:48am CDT

Best Prime Day 2017 Deal So Far

Best Prime Day 2017 Deal So Far

10 seconds ago

Prime Day 2017 Giveaway Features Sony PS4 Slim Consoles Today

Prime Day 2017 Giveaway Features Sony PS4 Slim Consoles Today

1 minute ago

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

36 minutes ago

NES Classic Appears in ToysRUs Stores After SNES Classic Announcement

NES Classic Appears in ToysRUs Stores After SNES Classic Announcement

56 minutes ago

SNES Classic Stores To Keep an Eye On

SNES Classic Stores To Keep an Eye On

1 hour ago

No SNES Classic Pre-order Because FCC Approval Missing

No SNES Classic Pre-order Because FCC Approval Missing

4 hours ago

American Billionaire Invests to Bring Woolly Mammoth Back to Life

American Billionaire Invests to Bring Woolly Mammoth Back to Life

13 hours ago

NASA&#039;s Curiosity Rover Wheels Gets a Huge Upgrade

NASA's Curiosity Rover Wheels Get a Huge Upgrade

18 hours ago, 4:02pm CDT

NASA Rocket Creates Colorful Clouds in the Night Sky. Here’s What they Looked Like

NASA Rocket Creates Colorful Clouds in the Night Sky. Here’s What they Looked Like

23 hours ago, 10:34am CDT

New Island Emerged off US Coast – But It’s Too Dangerous to Visit

New Island Emerged off US Coast – But It’s Too Dangerous to Visit

1 day ago, 6:55am CDT

Japan Plans to Send a Human on Moon by 2030

Japan Plans to Send a Human to Moon by 2030

1 day ago, 5:48pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways




Black Friday

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

2 days ago, 3:10am CDT

Prime Day 2017 Deals Update for June 30

Prime Day 2017 Deals Update for June 30

2 days ago, 2:54am CDT

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

2 days ago, 1:57am CDT

4th of July Sales 2017: Best Deals and Everything You Need to Know

4th of July Sales 2017: Best Deals and Everything You Need to Know

2 days ago, 11:48am CDT

More Black Friday Stories




Latest News

Best Prime Day 2017 Deal So Far

Best Prime Day 2017 Deal So Far

10 seconds ago

Prime Day 2017 Giveaway Features Sony PS4 Slim Consoles Today

Prime Day 2017 Giveaway Features Sony PS4 Slim Consoles Today

1 minute ago

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

36 minutes ago

NES Classic Appears in ToysRUs Stores After SNES Classic Announcement

NES Classic Appears in ToysRUs Stores After SNES Classic Announcement

56 minutes ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is in Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook