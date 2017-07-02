Kindle Best Sellers are on Sale Today ahead of Prime Day 2017

Today only, Amazon customers can save ip to 80% off select Kindle best sellers on amazon.com. This deal is in addition to a set of Prime Day 2017 deals available since the official announcement of Prime Day 2017. Besides today's Kindle book sale, Kindle owners can get KindleUnlimited for a year at the reduced cost of $80.32.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

Kindle Unlimited offers subscribers access to over 1 million titles and thousands of books with Audible narration. Find out more on amazon.com.

Today's Kindle sale is a great way to get some new books for your summer vacation on a small budget. The Kindle eBook deals today include The Women in the Castle for $2.99, Since We Fell: A Novel for $4.99 and The Girl on the Bridge: A McCabe and Savage Thriller for $10.13. Find all featured Kindle deals on amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day 2017 on amazon.com will kick off on July 10 at 6pm Pacific and will last through midnight July 11. To gain access to Prime Day 2017 deals, a Prime membership is required. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

This year we have a new powerful tool on hand to make it easier to buy the hardest to get Prime Day deals. The Tracker app will notify shoppers as soon as one of the coveted Prime Day 2017 deals is available on amazon.com. Get the The Tracker app for free for iPhone and for Android.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.