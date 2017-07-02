 
 

NES Classic Appears In ToysRUs Stores After SNES Classic Announcement

Posted: Jul 2 2017, 9:25am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

NES Classic Appears in ToysRUs Stores After SNES Classic Announcement
Credit: Reddit / sir_richard_head
 

Several ToysRUs stores restocked the NES Classic on the weekend.

Nintendo announces the SNES Classic and what is making a surprise comeback to stores? The NES Classic. Several ToysRUs stores have restocked the NES Classic over the weekend.  We are not just talking a random unit. One report said that their local TRU store received 20 units.

The photo above posted by redditor sir_richard_head shows 6 NES Classic on a store shelve, selling for $59.99 each. The NES Classic is officially out of production since April. The reseller prices of the NES Classic stay at around $250 on amazon.com. It is unclear why ToysRUs has suddenly received new inventory. Especially now that Nintendo has announced the SNES Classic.

Nintendo sold 2.3 million NES Classic until it pulled the plug on the extremely popular retro console. The $79.99 SNES Classic Edition is set to sell way more than that. Nintendo said that the production will be significantly higher. Based on leaked shipment volumes, the available SNES Classic units could be as high as 4.6 million.

Interestingly the Japanese market Famicom Classic is also available again. Play-Asia sells the Japanese SNES Classic for $99.99.

There is still demand for the NES Classic, but the attention has shifted to the $79.99 SNES Classic, shipping on September 29. The hype around the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition started much earlier and will be much higher than for the NES Classic last year. The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.

Updated: 2017-07-02 09:25:08am

The Author

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

