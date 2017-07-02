 
 

Prime Day 2017 Giveaway Features Sony PS4 Slim Consoles Today

Posted: Jul 2 2017, 10:21am CDT

 

Leading up to Prime Day 2017, Amazon is hosting daily giveaways.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 is official and will begin on July 10 at 9pm ET. Leading up to Prime Day 2017, Amazon not only offers deals for Prime members, but also hosts daily giveaways.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

Today's Prime Day 2017 giveaways feature the Sony PS4 Slim 500GB consoles. The first Sony PS4 giveaway begins at 9:30am PT and Amazon gives away another PS4 console at 6pm PT. There are four more PS4 consoles in the Prime Day 2017 giveaway coming. To enter visit the Prime Day 2017 giveaway page

Besides the PS4, Amazon is giving away today a Funko Pop toy figure and a Jackery portable charger. Upcoming prizes include iPad mini 4, Amazon Echo and Microsoft Surface Pro. Our Nintendo Switch Giveaway will end soon. Enter now to win the $500 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Pro bundle.

Amazon Prime Day 2017 on amazon.com will kick off on July 10 at 6pm PT and will last through midnight July 11. To gain access to Prime Day 2017 deals, a Prime membership is required. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

This year we have a new powerful tool on hand to make it easier to buy the hardest to get Prime Day dealsThe Tracker app will notify shoppers as soon as one of the coveted Prime Day 2017 deals is available on amazon.com. Get the The Tracker app for free for iPhone and for Android.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

