Nintendo Switch Game Releases This Week

Posted: Jul 3 2017, 1:16am CDT

 

Two new Switch games come out this week.

The Nintendo Switch console gets two new games this week that could not be more different. Shephy, the single-player card game with cute and lovely illustration, will be released on July 6 for $4.99. Also coming out on July 6 is Vaccine. The horror survival game has a Mature rating. Players have to find a vaccine for their infected friend before the time runs out.

$9.99 Vaccine is a new approach on Survival Horrors inspired by those of the 90s. You can choose between the two members of a special bio-hazard rapid response team, each starting with their own unique differential abilities. They are trapped in a strange house populated by dangerous mutated creatures, they will have to find a vaccine for another team member who is infected with a deadly virus. 

The next big Nintendo Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts for Prime members to the tune of 20%. 

According to the 4th of July Nintendo Switch inventory report, the GameStop owned ThinGeek online shop offers ten different Nintendo Switch bundles. The bundles start at $419.99 and ship late July. There is no other online store selling the Nintendo Switch at the moment.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online in the coming days, shoppers can use the new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers. We are in the process of releasing a new major update that will also bring deals tracking for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2017.

We just made the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway more attractive by adding another Nintendo Switch Pro controller to the bundle. Now the value of the Switch bundle we are giving away for free is $500. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

This story may contain affiliate links.

