Nintendo Switch Game Releases This Week

The Nintendo Switch console gets two new games this week that could not be more different. Shephy, the single-player card game with cute and lovely illustration, will be released on July 6 for $4.99. Also coming out on July 6 is Vaccine. The horror survival game has a Mature rating. Players have to find a vaccine for their infected friend before the time runs out.

$9.99 Vaccine is a new approach on Survival Horrors inspired by those of the 90s. You can choose between the two members of a special bio-hazard rapid response team, each starting with their own unique differential abilities. They are trapped in a strange house populated by dangerous mutated creatures, they will have to find a vaccine for another team member who is infected with a deadly virus.

The next big Nintendo Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts for Prime members to the tune of 20%.

According to the 4th of July Nintendo Switch inventory report, the GameStop owned ThinGeek online shop offers ten different Nintendo Switch bundles. The bundles start at $419.99 and ship late July. There is no other online store selling the Nintendo Switch at the moment.

