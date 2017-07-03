First 30 Tesla Model 3 Cars Will be Handed out on July 28 Says Musk

The Tesla Model 3 is ready for release and passed all regulatory requirements for production. Elon Musk just announced that the first 30 Model 3 customers will take ownership of a Model 3 on July 28 in a handover party.

Musk also said in a Tweet that the Model 3 production grows exponentially. In August the production of Model 3 cars should be 100 cars and in September Tesla puts out more than 1,500. Come December, the monthly production should be 20,000, Elon Musk predicts.

Last year Elon Musk had revealed that almost 370,000 Model 3 have been pre-ordered. It will take well into 2018 until all pre-orders are fulfilled.

The Tesla Model 3 achieves 215 miles of range per charge and the price starts at $35,000 before incentives. The 5-seat sedan accelerates from 0 to 60mph in under 6 seconds. Elon Musk revealed the Model 3 on March 31, 2016. Model 3 pre-orders are still available for a Model 3, but the wait time for delivery will be at least one year.

Tesla has not yet released a Model 3 configurator. Also missing are any updates when customers who pre-ordered a Model 3 can expect to pick up their Model 3.

The July 28 Model 3 party is also likely the first time we get an official look at the Model 3 interior. The Model 3 is set to make electric cars a mass market car. It is a race against time, as established car makers are finally getting ready to release electric cars that can take on the Model 3.