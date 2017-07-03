 
 

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around The World

Posted: Jul 3 2017, 2:42am CDT

 

These are the online shops around the world to find the SNES Classic for pre-order

The SNES Classic comes in three variants around the world. The North American SNES Classic Edition has its own distinct design while the "Pal region" and Japanese Super Famicom share the same design, but differ in game line-up. Collectors will want to get their hands on all three SNES Classic versions. 

Another big reason to get a NES Classic Mini from Europe or other regions from the United States is to just get a SNES Classic at all. Many Americans got their NES Classic from a European online store as local retailers did not have enough supply.

Only a few European stores allowed to pre-order a SNES Classic with a US shipping address last week. This is likely opening up once the SNES Classic is shipping. Alternatively US buyers can have a SNES Classic ship to friends and family in Europe other regions and have them forward the SNES Classic once it ships. Note that most European online stores ship to other European countries. If you have a friend in Germany, you can order a SNES Classic on the Amazon UK store for instance and have it ship to Germany.

As of writing this report, no store that lists the SNES Classic has pre-order available. It is not clear yet, if international stores will have more pre-sale inventory available until the release on September 29. Find below the list of online stores that offer the "Pal region" SNES Mini Classic and the Super Famicom. We have compiled a list of online shops that carry the SNES Classic in the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and Japan.

See also the list of stores listing the SNES Classic Edition.

SNES Classic Mini (Retro PAL Version)

Amazon UK

Amazon ES

Amazon FR

Amazon IT

Amazon DE

Game UK

Argos UK

ToysRUs UK

Very UK

GameStop IE

FNAC FR

Auchan FR

Media Markt ES

EB Games AU

Mighty Ape NZ

Super Famicom Classic (Japan)

Nin Nin Game

Amazon JP (not listed yet)

NES Classic Edition (North America)

Play-Asia (Lists all three SNES Classic)

ToysRUs CA

Amazon MX

See list of all US Stores

If you know about a legit SNES Classic listing that is missing from this list please email us.

Download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS to automatically monitor the SNES Classic availability in the United States. The app will send you a notification on your smartphone when the pre-order of the SNES Classic is available. Read this guide about how to not miss the SNES Classic Pre-order windows.

The hype around the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition started much earlier and will be much higher than for the NES Classic last year. The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The retro console has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.

Updated: 2017-07-03 02:40:08am

Comments

The Author

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

