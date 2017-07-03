SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

The SNES Classic comes in three variants around the world. The North American SNES Classic Edition has its own distinct design while the "Pal region" and Japanese Super Famicom share the same design, but differ in game line-up. Collectors will want to get their hands on all three SNES Classic versions.

Another big reason to get a NES Classic Mini from Europe or other regions from the United States is to just get a SNES Classic at all. Many Americans got their NES Classic from a European online store as local retailers did not have enough supply.

Only a few European stores allowed to pre-order a SNES Classic with a US shipping address last week. This is likely opening up once the SNES Classic is shipping. Alternatively US buyers can have a SNES Classic ship to friends and family in Europe other regions and have them forward the SNES Classic once it ships. Note that most European online stores ship to other European countries. If you have a friend in Germany, you can order a SNES Classic on the Amazon UK store for instance and have it ship to Germany.

As of writing this report, no store that lists the SNES Classic has pre-order available. It is not clear yet, if international stores will have more pre-sale inventory available until the release on September 29. Find below the list of online stores that offer the "Pal region" SNES Mini Classic and the Super Famicom. We have compiled a list of online shops that carry the SNES Classic in the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and Japan.

SNES Classic Mini (Retro PAL Version)

The hype around the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition started much earlier and will be much higher than for the NES Classic last year. The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The retro console has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.