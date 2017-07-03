Prime Day 2017: Shopping List Feature Key to Find Prime Day 2017 Deals You Want

Amazon announced that there will be hundreds of thousands of deals on Prime Day 2017. These are just too many to keep track of. Amazon has a new feature that lets you cut through the clutter and find the Prime Day deals you want.

You can add the products you like to get a Prime Day deal on to a list on amazon.com. Amazon will send you a notification in case one or more items on your list are on sale on Prime Day. This works like personalized lens that only lets you see the deals you want.

For instance you put the TCL 32S305 Roku Smart LED TV, Amazon Echo and the Sony PS4 500GB on your Wishlist on amazon.com. In case any of these products is a Prime Day 2017, you get an alert on the Amazon Shopping app or via email we assume. Amazon is not too clear on that. You can create your list now here. The list also shows the price drops since you added a deal to one of your lists.

The only question is if the notifications are speedy enough for the hard to find and most popular Prime Day 2017 deals. We are still waiting for Amazon to release the Prime Day 2017 deals list, featuring the deal highlights.

This year we have a new powerful tool on hand to make it easier to buy the hardest to get Prime Day deals. The list of Prime Day 2017 will be curated by us and focus on the hottest and most wanted deals. We recommend to use the app in conjunction with Amazon's lists.

The Tracker app will notify shoppers as soon as one of the coveted Prime Day 2017 deals is available on amazon.com. Get the The Tracker app for free for iPhone and for Android. Find more Prime Day 2017 tools.

Amazon Prime Day 2017 on amazon.com will kick off on July 10 at 6pm PT and will last through midnight July 11. To gain access to Prime Day 2017 deals, a Prime membership is required. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.