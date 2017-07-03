Apple Rumored To Invest Billions In LG Display's OLED Plant

The iPhone 8 is expected to be the first iPhone featuring an OLED display. Apple is reportedly moving to secure the supply of OLED displays. A new report out of Korea says that Apple is in talks with LG Display to invest between 2 to 3 trillion Won ($1.75 to $2.6 Billion) into LG Display's OLED plant.

According to The Investor, the discussions are not final. A decision is due after LG Display's board meeting later this month.

Apple is sources OLED displays from Samsung, the dominating market leader in smartphone OLED display production. According to an industry source, LG is not yet meeting Apple's quality requirements for the OLED display planned for the iPhone 8.

With Apple's mixed relationship with Samsung, the company definitely wants an alternative supplier for this crucial iPhone 8 part.

Apple’s investment is expected to be used for LG Display’s new plant, called E6, which is supposed to be mostly dedicated to iPhone 8 orders.

The iPhone 8 is expected to be unveiled this Fall. The design of the 10th anniversary iPhone has already leaked in the form of dummy units and 3D CAD renderings. Apple goes back to use glass as material for the backside, nurturing rumors that wireless charging will be a feature of the new iPhone. The other big feature is the lack of a physical home button. The finger print scanner is supposed to be hidden in the screen.