Apple Rumored To Invest Billions In LG Display's OLED Plant

Korean news media reports that Apple plans to invest in LG Display.

The iPhone 8 is expected to be the first iPhone featuring an OLED display. Apple is reportedly moving to secure the supply of OLED displays. A new report out of Korea says that Apple is in talks with LG Display to invest between 2 to 3 trillion Won ($1.75 to $2.6 Billion) into LG Display's OLED plant. 

According to The Investor, the discussions are not final. A decision is due after LG Display's board meeting later this month. 

Apple is sources OLED displays from Samsung, the dominating market leader in smartphone OLED display production. According to an industry source, LG is not yet meeting Apple's quality requirements for the OLED display planned for the iPhone 8. 

With Apple's mixed relationship with Samsung, the company definitely wants an alternative supplier for this crucial iPhone 8 part. 

Apple’s investment is expected to be used for LG Display’s new plant, called E6, which is supposed to be mostly dedicated to iPhone 8 orders. 

The iPhone 8 is expected to be unveiled this Fall. The design of the 10th anniversary iPhone has already leaked in the form of dummy units and 3D CAD renderings. Apple goes back to use glass as material for the backside, nurturing rumors that wireless charging will be a feature of the new iPhone. The other big feature is the lack of a physical home button. The finger print scanner is supposed to be hidden in the screen. 

iPhone 8 Could be Delayed Due to Poor OLED Yields tips Report

iPhone 8 Appears in Video as CNC Model Based on Leaked CAD Files

The list of discovered bugs in iOS 11 Beta

See what iOS 11 looks like running on an iPhone 8

Prime Day 2017: Shopping List Feature Key to Find Prime Day 2017 Deals You Want

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

First 30 Tesla Model 3 Cars Will be Handed out on July 28 Says Musk

Nintendo Switch Game Releases This Week

SNES Classic Stores To Keep an Eye On

How to Find a Nintendo Switch In Stock on 4th of July Weekend

NES Classic Appears in ToysRUs Stores After SNES Classic Announcement

Prime Day 2017 Deals Update for June 30

Best Prime Day 2017 Deal So Far

Prime Day 2017 Giveaway Features Sony PS4 Slim Consoles Today

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

iPhone 8 Could be Delayed Due to Poor OLED Yields tips Report

iPhone 8 Appears in Video as CNC Model Based on Leaked CAD Files

The list of discovered bugs in iOS 11 Beta

See what iOS 11 looks like running on an iPhone 8

Amazon Prime Day 2017: The Best Shopping Tools To Hunt Prime Day Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Prime Day 2017: Shopping List Feature Key to Find Prime Day 2017 Deals You Want

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

