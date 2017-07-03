iOS 11 Do Not Disturb While Driving Feature Detailed

Last month we talked a bit about the new feature coming to iOS 11 that aims to curb distracted driving. There are now some other details about the new feature that have surfaced. The Do Not Disturb while Driving feature will automatically block incoming calls, texts, and notifications while you are driving with the goal being to reduce distracted driving.

The feature was enabled in the second developer beta version of iOS 11 and is now available to test out for all devs and public beta testers. The feature can be set to come on automatically when connected to Bluetooth in your car or manually. When in automatic mode, Do Not Disturb will turn on whenever the iPhone detects acceleration of the vehicle reports MacRumors.

Passengers can turn the feature off so they can still use their phones. The catch is that many drivers are sure to toggle the feature off as well so they can continue their dangerous distracted driving habits. Manual activation allows the feature to be turned on via Control Center.

When DND While Driving is active, phone call, notifications, and text messages are muted and the screen stays dark. For texts there is an autoresponder that will send a message to your contact and let them know you are driving. If you worry about missing emergency calls, a person can break through the DND While Driving feature by sending a second "urgent" message. Auto replies can be customized and turned on for all contact or for specific groups.

Phone calls will still be put through as long as the iPhone is connected to a Bluetooth system in a car or via a Bluetooth accessory. Parents of teen drivers will be glad to hear that there is a way to turn on DND While Driving that prevents kids from turning the feature back off. Check out the video below to see more details on the feature.