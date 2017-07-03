 
 

IOS 11 Do Not Disturb While Driving Feature Detailed

Posted: Jul 3 2017, 5:56am CDT | by , in News | Apple

 

iOS 11 Do Not Disturb While Driving Feature Detailed
 

Calls still work when connected via Bluetooth

Last month we talked a bit about the new feature coming to iOS 11 that aims to curb distracted driving. There are now some other details about the new feature that have surfaced. The Do Not Disturb while Driving feature will automatically block incoming calls, texts, and notifications while you are driving with the goal being to reduce distracted driving.

Don't Miss: Win a $500 Nintendo Switch Pro Kart Bundle

The feature was enabled in the second developer beta version of iOS 11 and is now available to test out for all devs and public beta testers. The feature can be set to come on automatically when connected to Bluetooth in your car or manually. When in automatic mode, Do Not Disturb will turn on whenever the iPhone detects acceleration of the vehicle reports MacRumors.

Passengers can turn the feature off so they can still use their phones. The catch is that many drivers are sure to toggle the feature off as well so they can continue their dangerous distracted driving habits. Manual activation allows the feature to be turned on via Control Center.

When DND While Driving is active, phone call, notifications, and text messages are muted and the screen stays dark. For texts there is an autoresponder that will send a message to your contact and let them know you are driving. If you worry about missing emergency calls, a person can break through the DND While Driving feature by sending a second "urgent" message. Auto replies can be customized and turned on for all contact or for specific groups.

Phone calls will still be put through as long as the iPhone is connected to a Bluetooth system in a car or via a Bluetooth accessory. Parents of teen drivers will be glad to hear that there is a way to turn on DND While Driving that prevents kids from turning the feature back off. Check out the video below to see more details on the feature.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Apple Now Offers Refurbished Apple Pencil for iPad Pro

Apple Now Offers Refurbished Apple Pencil for iPad Pro

23 minutes ago

Apple Rumored to Invest Billions in LG Display&#039;s OLED Plant

Apple Rumored to Invest Billions in LG Display's OLED Plant

2 hours ago

iPhone 8 Could be Delayed Due to Poor OLED Yields tips Report

iPhone 8 Could be Delayed Due to Poor OLED Yields tips Report

4 days ago, 5:55am CDT

iPhone 8 Appears in Video as CNC Model Based on Leaked CAD Files

iPhone 8 Appears in Video as CNC Model Based on Leaked CAD Files

4 days ago, 3:50am CDT

SNES Classic Mini Pre-order Launched at MediaMarkt Germany

SNES Classic Mini Pre-order Launched at MediaMarkt Germany

8 minutes ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

13 minutes ago

Prime Day 2017: Shopping List Feature Key to Find Prime Day 2017 Deals You Want

Prime Day 2017: Shopping List Feature Key to Find Prime Day 2017 Deals You Want

3 hours ago

First 30 Tesla Model 3 Cars Will be Handed out on July 28 Says Musk

First 30 Tesla Model 3 Cars Will be Handed out on July 28 Says Musk

5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Game Releases This Week

Nintendo Switch Game Releases This Week

5 hours ago

SNES Classic Stores To Keep an Eye On

SNES Classic Stores To Keep an Eye On

6 hours ago

How to Find a Nintendo Switch In Stock on 4th of July Weekend

How to Find a Nintendo Switch In Stock on 4th of July Weekend

18 hours ago, 12:18pm CDT

NES Classic Appears in ToysRUs Stores After SNES Classic Announcement

NES Classic Appears in ToysRUs Stores After SNES Classic Announcement

20 hours ago, 10:38am CDT

Prime Day 2017 Deals Update for June 30

Prime Day 2017 Deals Update for June 30

20 hours ago, 10:23am CDT

Best Prime Day 2017 Deal So Far

Best Prime Day 2017 Deal So Far

20 hours ago, 10:22am CDT

Prime Day 2017 Giveaway Features Sony PS4 Slim Consoles Today

Prime Day 2017 Giveaway Features Sony PS4 Slim Consoles Today

20 hours ago, 10:21am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways




Apple

Apple Now Offers Refurbished Apple Pencil for iPad Pro

Apple Now Offers Refurbished Apple Pencil for iPad Pro

23 minutes ago

Apple Rumored to Invest Billions in LG Display&#039;s OLED Plant

Apple Rumored to Invest Billions in LG Display's OLED Plant

2 hours ago

iPhone 8 Could be Delayed Due to Poor OLED Yields tips Report

iPhone 8 Could be Delayed Due to Poor OLED Yields tips Report

4 days ago, 5:55am CDT

iPhone 8 Appears in Video as CNC Model Based on Leaked CAD Files

iPhone 8 Appears in Video as CNC Model Based on Leaked CAD Files

4 days ago, 3:50am CDT

More Apple Stories




Latest News

SNES Classic Mini Pre-order Launched at MediaMarkt Germany

SNES Classic Mini Pre-order Launched at MediaMarkt Germany

8 minutes ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

13 minutes ago

Apple Now Offers Refurbished Apple Pencil for iPad Pro

Apple Now Offers Refurbished Apple Pencil for iPad Pro

23 minutes ago

Apple Rumored to Invest Billions in LG Display&#039;s OLED Plant

Apple Rumored to Invest Billions in LG Display's OLED Plant

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook