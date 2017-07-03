Apple Now Offers Refurbished Apple Pencil for iPad Pro

If you are shopping for Apple gear on a budget, the best way to save some money on the items is by purchasing them as official refurbished items directly from Apple. Apple rarely discounts current generation gear until those products are ready to be replaced with new versions.

If you own an iPad Pro and you didn't buy the Apple Pencil along with it Apple is now offering the Apple Pencil as a Refurbished product reports MacRumors. If you are hoping for a massive discount, you might be disappointed though.

While a brand new Apple Pencil will cost you $99 in the US, the refurbished will cost you $85. That means you only save a scant $14. Like all other refurbished products, the Apple Pencil goes through a thorough cleaning process and inspection to be sure it meets quality standards. The refurbished Apple Pencil is also fully tested for functionality and packaged with a new Lightning adapter, extra tip, and documents.

With the iPad Pro and the Apple Pencil, users can handwrite and draw along with their text. The Pencil is pressure sensitive and makes different lines at different angles and pressures. The refurbished Apple Pencil does have a one-year limited warranty.