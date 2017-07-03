SNES Classic Mini Pre-order Launched at MediaMarkt Germany

Europe's largest consumer electronics retailer MediaMarkt has just launched a big SNES Classic Mini Pre-sale online at mediamarkt.de. The SNES Classic retails for 99.95 Euro in Germany. It's not the cheapest country to order a SNES Classic in.

As far as we can see at this point MediaMarkt is only shipping in Germany. If you have friends or family in Germany, you can try to place a pre-order now.

See also the list of stores listing the SNES Classic Edition. Read this guide about how to not miss the SNES Classic Pre-order windows.

The hype around the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition started much earlier and will be much higher than for the NES Classic last year. The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The retro console has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.