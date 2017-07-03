 
 

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Direct Announced

Posted: Jul 3 2017, 9:09am CDT

 

There will be a new Nintendo Direct this week.

The next big Nintendo Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21.Amazon offers pre-order discount for Prime members. Nintendo just announced Splatoon 2 Direct event for Thursday July 6. 

The online stream of the Splatoon 2 Direct will begin at 7am PT / 10am ET. The new Nintendo Direct session will show off new features found in the new Splatoon 2 game hitting the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Direct stream is available at the Nintendo Direct page on nintendo.com and on twitch.

According to the 4th of July Nintendo Switch inventory report, the GameStop owned ThinGeek online shop offers ten different Nintendo Switch bundles. The bundles start at $419.99 and ship late July. There is no other online store selling the Nintendo Switch at the moment.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online in the coming days, shoppers can use the new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers. We are in the process of releasing a new major update that will also bring deals tracking for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2017.

We just made the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway more attractive by adding another Nintendo Switch Pro controller to the bundle. Now the value of the Switch bundle we are giving away for free is $500. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

