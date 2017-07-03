Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Direct Announced

The next big Nintendo Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21.Amazon offers pre-order discount for Prime members. Nintendo just announced Splatoon 2 Direct event for Thursday July 6.

The online stream of the Splatoon 2 Direct will begin at 7am PT / 10am ET. The new Nintendo Direct session will show off new features found in the new Splatoon 2 game hitting the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Direct stream is available at the Nintendo Direct page on nintendo.com and on twitch.

According to the 4th of July Nintendo Switch inventory report, the GameStop owned ThinGeek online shop offers ten different Nintendo Switch bundles. The bundles start at $419.99 and ship late July. There is no other online store selling the Nintendo Switch at the moment.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online in the coming days, shoppers can use the new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers.

