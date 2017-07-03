 
 

SNES Classic Kicks Off Holiday 2017 Gift Shopping Early

Posted: Jul 3 2017, 11:50am CDT | by , in News | Holiday Gift Guide

 

SNES Classic Kicks Off Holiday 2017 Gift Shopping Early
 

It is middle of the summer, but one of the hottest Holiday gifts of 2017 is here.

Nintendo announced what is for sure one of the hottest Holiday gifts last week. The $79.99 SNES Classic Edition console will be released on September 29. It is middle of summer and not that many consumers think about shopping for Holiday gifts. You should probable make an exception for the SNES Classic Edition. 

The new retro console from Nintendo is well on its way to surpass the NES Classic in popularity. The SNES Classic Edition has been selling out fast in pre-sales in Europe and the hype among Nintendo fans is gigantic. There is no information about possible pre-order windows in the United States. It could well be that the sale begins on September 29 without any prior pre-orders. 

The SNES Classic Edition will sell out on launch day. Consumers will then have weeks of lining up at retail locations and try their luck at online flash sales to get a SNES Classic in time for the Holidays. Getting your hands on a SNES Classic on launch day is the recommended route. End of September is still very early for Holiday gift shopping, but finding a SNES Classic during the actual Holiday shopping season will be very hard.

Nintendo has said that the will make more SNES Classic than NES Classic, but the demand appears to already be higher than it has been for the NES Classic. It will be easier to find a Nintendo Switch in stock during the Holiday season than a SNES Classic Edition.

To get started with hunting a SNES Classic, browse the list of stores listing the SNES Classic Edition in the US and also the world-wide SNES Classic store list. You can download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS to automatically monitor the SNES Classic availability in the United States. The app will send you a notification on your smartphone in case a pre-order of the SNES Classic is available. Read this guide about how to not miss the SNES Classic Pre-order windows.

The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The retro console has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.

Updated: 2017-07-03 11:50:08am

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

