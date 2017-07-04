Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals on 4th of July

Today is the 4th of July Holiday. Retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy offer 4th of July sales, Amazon is counting down to Prime Day 2017, taking plac in a week from today.

Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30 hour long Prime Day sale will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11. The longest Prime Day ever has started right away after the announcement with special deals and promotions for Prime members on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page.

Amazon said that every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

Today's new deals include up to 60% on Ecovacs robot vacuum cleaners and several deals on Amazon Devices. Top rated Kindle books are $4.99 in a special ebook sale on amazon.com.

Amazon will release a list of specific Prime Day 2017 deals closer to July 11. The list will feature deals on TVs, toys, clothes, shoes, video games and many more categories. Amazon announced that there will be more than 20 most-shopped-for themes filled with Prime Day deals.

Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get the best deal in Amazon Music history. Four months of the full catalog on-demand service with access to tens of millions of songs, for just $0.99. Music Unlimited is especially convenient in combination with an Amazon Echo. You can just ask Alexa to play any song that comes to mind. Get this deal here.

Prime members also can get $10 to shop on Amazon.com anytime on or before Prime Day when you stream a video included in Prime for the first time on your TV. Restrictions apply. Stream award-winning and critically acclaimed Amazon Original Series and Movies as well as thousands of other popular titles included with your Prime membership.

Also, Prime members can save up to 40% on a Kindle Unlimited membership. Enjoy unlimited reading from over one million titles on any device.

The Prime Exclusive Smartphones are on sale with up to 50% discount leading up to Prime Day 2017. Amazon just added the new Nokia 6 to the line-up of Prime member only smartphones. The savings on Prime Exclusive phones are up to $80 on amazon.com.

Prime members can also get access tot the world’s largest library of audiobooks plus original audio programming from Audible for 40% off your first 6 months (just $8.95/month for 6 months).

Additionally Prime members can save up to 35% off with onsite coupons on select food and household items in Prime Pantry. Amazon also offers up to 15% of everyday essential in the subscribe&Save offering.

Overwatch players can get an Overwatch Golden Loot Box in Twitch Prime. The video game streaming service free as part of the Amazon Prime membership.

To get access to the above deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

