 
 

Nintendo Switch Is Getting Bayonetta 1 + 2

Nintendo Switch is Getting Bayonetta 1 + 2
  Bayonetta 1 + 2 Teased for Nintendo Switch
 

The arrival of the teaser ad of Bayonetta 1 + 2 meant for the Nintendo Switch has caused the gamers to go head over heals in excitement.

The Nintendo Switch may be getting a latest re-release in the form of both Bayonetta games. On the parent company Platinum’s Twitter account, the teaser ad was placed and it attracted quite a bit of attention.

However, this is all hearsay and nothing can be said with certainty just yet. Yet showcasing both Bayonetta games is a bit quirky. The color sequences showed blue and red in equally attractive packages. 

The proof of the pudding lies in the eating and Bayonetta 2 was a project in which Nintendo chipped in its two cents worth of financial assistance. The Twitter account shows artwork by the developer Yusuke Hashimoto.

Whether it is a teaser or a dud is something which will remain a mystery for now. The neon red and blue Switch JoyCons are enticing to say the least.

Bayonetta’s release on the Nintendo Switch also figures for SEGA. A revival of dormant IPs on a number of platforms such as PC, mobile and console systems is underway as well. 

