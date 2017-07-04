 
 

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Neon Green And Pink Joy-Con Announced

Posted: Jul 4 2017, 4:48am CDT | by , Updated: Jul 4 2017, 4:51am CDT, in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Neon Green and Pink Joy-Con Announced
 

The Splatoon 2 themed Joy-Con controller will go on sale July 28 in Europe.

Splatoon 2 is the next big game release on the Nintendo Switch. The game will be released on July 21. Nintendo releases a Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 bundle in Europe and Japan, but not in the United States. The only Splatoon 2 accessory that is available state side is the Splatoon 2 Pro controller.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

Nintendo announced to offer Splatoon 2 Joy-Con controllers in Neon Pink and Neon Green starting July 28 in Europe. These new addition to the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con line-up is not announced for the US.

The ARMS inspired Neon Yellow Joy-Con have also been released in the United States. Why Nintendo is not supporting the Splatoon 2 launch with all accessories and the Splatoon 2 Switch bundle in the United States is unclear.

Switch fans are hoping that Nintendo will release an all Neon Green and all Neon Pink Joy-Con set as well at some point. To offer different colored Joy-Con controllers was a genius move by Nintendo. Some Joy-Con colors are as hard to find in stock as the console itself.

Splatoon 2 is on sale at amazon.com with a pre-order rebate for Prime members. According to the 4th of July Nintendo Switch inventory report, there are two options to buy a Nintendo Switch online today. GameStop released new Nintendo Switch bundles that will ship this week. The ThinGeek online shop offers ten different Nintendo Switch bundles. The bundles start at $419.99 and ship late July. 

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online in the coming days, shoppers can use the new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers. We are in the process of releasing a new major update that will also bring deals tracking for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2017.

We just made the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway more attractive by adding another Nintendo Switch Pro controller to the bundle. Now the value of the Switch bundle we are giving away for free is $500. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

45 seconds ago

Nintendo 3DS Family to Get New Adventures

Nintendo 3DS Family to Get New Adventures

15 minutes ago

SNES Classic Updates on 4th of July

SNES Classic Updates on 4th of July

18 minutes ago

Watch New Thumper Trailer for Nintendo Switch

Watch New Thumper Trailer for Nintendo Switch

26 minutes ago

ARMS DLC Character Max Brass Goes Free for Nintendo Switch

ARMS DLC Character Max Brass Goes Free for Nintendo Switch

38 minutes ago

Apple Face Scanning Tech will Unlock Phone and Authorize Payments

Apple Face Scanning Tech will Unlock Phone and Authorize Payments

12 minutes ago

Ming-Chi Kuo Says No iPhone 8 Touch ID Under Screen

Ming-Chi Kuo Says No iPhone 8 Touch ID Under Screen

42 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch is Getting Bayonetta 1 + 2

Nintendo Switch is Getting Bayonetta 1 + 2

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals on 4th of July

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals on 4th of July

3 hours ago

How to Find a Nintendo Switch In Stock on 4th of July Weekend

How to Find a Nintendo Switch In Stock on 4th of July Weekend

15 hours ago, 2:15pm CDT

Nintendo Switch Back in Stock at GameStop Shipping This Week

Nintendo Switch Back in Stock at GameStop Shipping This Week

15 hours ago, 2:10pm CDT

SNES Classic Kicks Off Holiday 2017 Gift Shopping Early

SNES Classic Kicks Off Holiday 2017 Gift Shopping Early

18 hours ago, 11:50am CDT

All Three SNES Classic Consoles Listed In Single Online Shop

All Three SNES Classic Consoles Listed In Single Online Shop

19 hours ago, 10:26am CDT

How to Find Amazon Prime Day 2017 Xbox Deals

How to Find Amazon Prime Day 2017 Xbox Deals

20 hours ago, 9:41am CDT

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Direct Announced

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Direct Announced

20 hours ago, 9:09am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways




Technology News

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

45 seconds ago

Nintendo 3DS Family to Get New Adventures

Nintendo 3DS Family to Get New Adventures

15 minutes ago

SNES Classic Updates on 4th of July

SNES Classic Updates on 4th of July

18 minutes ago

Watch New Thumper Trailer for Nintendo Switch

Watch New Thumper Trailer for Nintendo Switch

26 minutes ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

45 seconds ago

Apple Face Scanning Tech will Unlock Phone and Authorize Payments

Apple Face Scanning Tech will Unlock Phone and Authorize Payments

12 minutes ago

Nintendo 3DS Family to Get New Adventures

Nintendo 3DS Family to Get New Adventures

15 minutes ago

SNES Classic Updates on 4th of July

SNES Classic Updates on 4th of July

18 minutes ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle is out of Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook