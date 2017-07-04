Watch New Thumper Trailer for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has released a new Thumper trailer for its Nintendo Switch version. Watch the trailer below.
Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com
Posted: Jul 4 2017, 5:25am CDT | by Sumayah Aamir, in News | Technology News
Nintendo has released a new Thumper trailer for its Nintendo Switch version. Watch the trailer below.
Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com
This story may contain affiliate links.
Sumayah Aamir
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.
I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.