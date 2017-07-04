 
 

Watch New Thumper Trailer For Nintendo Switch

Posted: Jul 4 2017, 5:25am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Watch New Thumper Trailer for Nintendo Switch
 

Nintendo has released a new Thumper trailer for its Nintendo Switch version. Watch the trailer below.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

ARMS DLC Character Max Brass Goes Free for Nintendo Switch

ARMS DLC Character Max Brass Goes Free for Nintendo Switch

12 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Neon Green and Pink Joy-Con Announced

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Neon Green and Pink Joy-Con Announced

37 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch is Getting Bayonetta 1 + 2

Nintendo Switch is Getting Bayonetta 1 + 2

1 hour ago

How to Find a Nintendo Switch In Stock on 4th of July Weekend

How to Find a Nintendo Switch In Stock on 4th of July Weekend

15 hours ago, 2:15pm CDT

Ming-Chi Kuo Says No iPhone 8 Touch ID Under Screen

Ming-Chi Kuo Says No iPhone 8 Touch ID Under Screen

16 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals on 4th of July

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals on 4th of July

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Back in Stock at GameStop Shipping This Week

Nintendo Switch Back in Stock at GameStop Shipping This Week

15 hours ago, 2:10pm CDT

SNES Classic Kicks Off Holiday 2017 Gift Shopping Early

SNES Classic Kicks Off Holiday 2017 Gift Shopping Early

17 hours ago, 11:50am CDT

All Three SNES Classic Consoles Listed In Single Online Shop

All Three SNES Classic Consoles Listed In Single Online Shop

18 hours ago, 10:26am CDT

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

19 hours ago, 9:54am CDT

How to Find Amazon Prime Day 2017 Xbox Deals

How to Find Amazon Prime Day 2017 Xbox Deals

19 hours ago, 9:41am CDT

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Direct Announced

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Direct Announced

20 hours ago, 9:09am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals Update for July 3

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals Update for July 3

20 hours ago, 8:46am CDT

SNES Classic Mini Pre-order Launched at MediaMarkt Switzerland

SNES Classic Mini Pre-order Launched at MediaMarkt Switzerland

21 hours ago, 7:56am CDT

Apple Now Offers Refurbished Apple Pencil for iPad Pro

Apple Now Offers Refurbished Apple Pencil for iPad Pro

22 hours ago, 6:34am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways




Technology News

ARMS DLC Character Max Brass Goes Free for Nintendo Switch

ARMS DLC Character Max Brass Goes Free for Nintendo Switch

12 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Neon Green and Pink Joy-Con Announced

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Neon Green and Pink Joy-Con Announced

37 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch is Getting Bayonetta 1 + 2

Nintendo Switch is Getting Bayonetta 1 + 2

1 hour ago

How to Find a Nintendo Switch In Stock on 4th of July Weekend

How to Find a Nintendo Switch In Stock on 4th of July Weekend

15 hours ago, 2:15pm CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

ARMS DLC Character Max Brass Goes Free for Nintendo Switch

ARMS DLC Character Max Brass Goes Free for Nintendo Switch

12 minutes ago

Ming-Chi Kuo Says No iPhone 8 Touch ID Under Screen

Ming-Chi Kuo Says No iPhone 8 Touch ID Under Screen

16 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Neon Green and Pink Joy-Con Announced

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Neon Green and Pink Joy-Con Announced

36 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch is Getting Bayonetta 1 + 2

Nintendo Switch is Getting Bayonetta 1 + 2

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle is out of Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook