Posted: Jul 4 2017, 5:33am CDT

 

SNES Classic Updates on 4th of July
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Nintendo
 

Happy 4th of July. Here is the latest about the Super Nintendo Classic Edition.

The hottest Holiday gift of 2017 has emerged. Nintendo announced the SNES Classic on June 26. The new retro console, following the NES Classic is set to be more popular than the NES Classic has ever been. Europeans had many opportunities to pre-order the SNES Classic last week. Now the pre-sale supply has dried up - or has it?

The Swiss are obviously not into retro gaming. The MediaMarkt online store is offering the SNES Classic Mini for pre-order since yesterday and there are still 22% of the pre-order inventory left. If you have a friend in Switzerland you can still pre-order the SNES Classic here

The chances that other European online shops are getting new SNES Classic inventory for pre-order this summer appear slim. Argos customer support tells customers that their pre-sale stock is sold out and that the British retail chain is not getting new inventory.

There are no signs in the United States that suggest that the SNES Classic Edition will be available for pre-order. Some random unconfirmed statements from GameStop associates say that the video game retailer will sell the SNES Classic on September 29 on a first come first served basis.

If there will be a SNES Classic pre-order option in the US, it will be selling out in a flash. To get started with hunting a SNES Classic, browse the list of stores listing the SNES Classic Edition in the US and also the world-wide SNES Classic store list.

You can download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS to automatically monitor the SNES Classic availability in the United States. The app will send you a notification on your smartphone in case a pre-order of the SNES Classic is available. Read this guide about how to not miss the SNES Classic Pre-order windows.

The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The retro console has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.

Updated: 2017-07-04 05:50:08am

