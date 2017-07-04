Nintendo 3DS Family to Get New Adventures

Nintendo 3DS is getting a new life as Nintendo of America has announced some exciting new games for 3DS. Nintendo has released a new trailer that reveals all the new games that are coming to the Nintendo 3DS this year.

The new Nintendo 3DS games that will be released later this year include Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga, Miitopia, Ever Oasis, Pokémon Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon, Metroid: Samus Returns and many more.

Watch below the trailer about new Nintendo 3DS games: