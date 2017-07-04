Apple Face Scanning Tech will Unlock Phone and Authorize Payments

I just talked about rumors about the iPhone 8 stemming from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo says that the Touch ID fingerprint scanner under the glass of the iPhone 8 is no more. That rumors stems very nicely with a rumor being reported by Bloomberg. This rumor claims that Apple is working on tech that allows the unlocking of an iPhone using your face rather than a fingerprint.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

Bloomberg reports that Apple is testing an improved security system that allows users to not only log into their smartphone, but authenticate payments and launch secure apps by scanning their face. The new face scanning features will be powered by a new 3D sensor according to Bloomberg's unidentified sources.

The same sources also claim that Apple is working on eye scanning to augment the system. The face scanning sensor is said to boast speed and accuracy with the ability to scan a face and unlock the device in a few hundred milliseconds. The source claims that the feature will work even when the device is laying flat on a table, it doesn't have to be close to the face.

Apparently the feature is still in testing and may not make it to the iPhone 8. That said, if the Touch ID sensor is getting ditched, some form of facial recognition will be embedded in the iPhone 8. The facial scanning feature takes in more data points than the fingerprint scanner making it more secure than a fingerprint scan

Apple using a 3D scanning sensor makes it more secure than the 2D scanner that Samsung used in the Galaxy S8 for iris scanning. The problem with Samsung's sensor was that it could be fooeld with printed images of a person's eyes. Apple's 3D sensor would be able to tell that it was a photo and not a real face.