 
 

Call Of Duty: WW2 Is Not Coming To Nintendo Switch

Posted: Jul 4 2017, 7:24am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Call of Duty: WW2 is Not Coming to Nintendo Switch
 

Developer affirms the Fact that Call of Duty: WW2 won’t Arrive on Nintendo Switch

The respected developer of Call of Duty: WW2 has confirmed the fact that the game won’t be arriving on the Nintendo Switch platform. A version of the game may come if and only if the Activision biz guys make that crucial decision.

Don't Miss: Win a $500 Nintendo Switch Pro Kart Bundle

However, for now it seems that the likelihood of such an act taking place is close to nil. A Reddit AMA that got held recently had some developers who were asked this pertinent question. The developers all responded with a resounding “no” to the question down to the last man. 

Although this is quite a shock and a devastating source of news for gamers everywhere, it hardly comes as much of a surprise. This was bound to happen seeing the circumstances.

Sledgehammer Games will not be making a port specifically for the video game. Nintendo’s hardware has remained at its initial stage and does not support Call of Duty: WW2.

Other games such as The Witness and Tekken 7 have also followed the same protocol. Even the upcoming Lord of the Rings game will not be coming on the Nintendo Switch platform. We all get the hint from all these examples. 

The non-availability of the game on Nintendo Switch will however not have any effect on the sales revenues of Call of Duty: WW2. PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One will feature the game so all is not lost. This game will sell like hotcakes despite being missing from the Nintendo Switch. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

SNES Classic Pre-order Updates for 4th of July

SNES Classic Pre-order Updates for 4th of July

1 hour ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

1 hour ago

Nintendo 3DS Family to Get New Adventures

Nintendo 3DS Family to Get New Adventures

1 hour ago

Watch New Thumper Trailer for Nintendo Switch

Watch New Thumper Trailer for Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

Apple Face Scanning Tech will Unlock Phone and Authorize Payments

Apple Face Scanning Tech will Unlock Phone and Authorize Payments

1 hour ago

ARMS DLC Character Max Brass Goes Free for Nintendo Switch

ARMS DLC Character Max Brass Goes Free for Nintendo Switch

2 hours ago

Ming-Chi Kuo Says No iPhone 8 Touch ID Under Screen

Ming-Chi Kuo Says No iPhone 8 Touch ID Under Screen

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Neon Green and Pink Joy-Con Announced

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Neon Green and Pink Joy-Con Announced

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch is Getting Bayonetta 1 + 2

Nintendo Switch is Getting Bayonetta 1 + 2

3 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals on 4th of July

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals on 4th of July

4 hours ago

How to Find a Nintendo Switch In Stock on 4th of July Weekend

How to Find a Nintendo Switch In Stock on 4th of July Weekend

17 hours ago, 2:15pm CDT

Nintendo Switch Back in Stock at GameStop Shipping This Week

Nintendo Switch Back in Stock at GameStop Shipping This Week

17 hours ago, 2:10pm CDT

SNES Classic Kicks Off Holiday 2017 Gift Shopping Early

SNES Classic Kicks Off Holiday 2017 Gift Shopping Early

19 hours ago, 11:50am CDT

All Three SNES Classic Consoles Listed In Single Online Shop

All Three SNES Classic Consoles Listed In Single Online Shop

20 hours ago, 10:26am CDT

How to Find Amazon Prime Day 2017 Xbox Deals

How to Find Amazon Prime Day 2017 Xbox Deals

21 hours ago, 9:41am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways




Technology News

SNES Classic Pre-order Updates for 4th of July

SNES Classic Pre-order Updates for 4th of July

1 hour ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

1 hour ago

Nintendo 3DS Family to Get New Adventures

Nintendo 3DS Family to Get New Adventures

1 hour ago

Watch New Thumper Trailer for Nintendo Switch

Watch New Thumper Trailer for Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Apple Face Scanning Tech will Unlock Phone and Authorize Payments

Apple Face Scanning Tech will Unlock Phone and Authorize Payments

1 hour ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Updates for 4th of July

SNES Classic Pre-order Updates for 4th of July

1 hour ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

1 hour ago

Nintendo 3DS Family to Get New Adventures

Nintendo 3DS Family to Get New Adventures

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle is out of Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook