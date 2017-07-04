Call of Duty: WW2 is Not Coming to Nintendo Switch

The respected developer of Call of Duty: WW2 has confirmed the fact that the game won’t be arriving on the Nintendo Switch platform. A version of the game may come if and only if the Activision biz guys make that crucial decision.

However, for now it seems that the likelihood of such an act taking place is close to nil. A Reddit AMA that got held recently had some developers who were asked this pertinent question. The developers all responded with a resounding “no” to the question down to the last man.

Although this is quite a shock and a devastating source of news for gamers everywhere, it hardly comes as much of a surprise. This was bound to happen seeing the circumstances.

Sledgehammer Games will not be making a port specifically for the video game. Nintendo’s hardware has remained at its initial stage and does not support Call of Duty: WW2.

Other games such as The Witness and Tekken 7 have also followed the same protocol. Even the upcoming Lord of the Rings game will not be coming on the Nintendo Switch platform. We all get the hint from all these examples.

The non-availability of the game on Nintendo Switch will however not have any effect on the sales revenues of Call of Duty: WW2. PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One will feature the game so all is not lost. This game will sell like hotcakes despite being missing from the Nintendo Switch.