Posted: Jul 4 2017, 7:40am CDT

 

Zelda Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch Console is Beautiful

An Out of the World and Neat Zelda Theme Switch is Here

A Switch has been constructed from scratch that seems to have come straight out of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It is meta stuff and that is for sure.

The Sheikah Slate is used in the game to take photos of places, examine maps and generally find out where the destination is to be. It actually imitates the Wii U’s gamepad. The Switch didn’t have a second screen.

The Switch almost seemed to be a souped-up Wii U gamepad. You get to play the Breath of the Wild with zest and gusto. The Legend of Zelda is the best game hands down in the current times. 

This is thanks to the open state gameplay style of the video software and also the cool soundtrack. The graphics and imagery are simply to die for too.

The Nintendo Switch has been remodelled using wood and stone for this game alone. The Sheikah Eye has been emblazoned on the side of the template.

The cosmetic surgery it has undergone lends it an adventurous “Romancing the Stone” look. It is a funky and fantastic sight to gaze at in admiration. 

However, it does not come free of cost. It can be purchased from eBay for almost $693.45. This is double the original price of the Nintendo Switch. It is a special work of art so spending a wad of dollars on it ought not to be such a difficult task. 

