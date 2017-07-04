 
 

Elon Musk Thanks Tesla Customers For Taking A Risk

Posted: Jul 4 2017, 7:47am CDT

 

Elon Musk Thanks Tesla Customers for Taking a Risk
  Elon Muck Thanks Tesla Customers for Supporting and Taking a Risk on the Company
 

Ahead of Model 3 launch, Elon Musk took to Twitter to thank his revered customers for taking a risk with the company’s automotive market

Elon Musk is very much cognizant of what makes a company successful. The company was faced with a production line crisis at the start of the year. The company aimed to produce electric operated Model cars. The Model X and Model S production started to fall short against the timetable that Musk had put out.

However, the company caught on soon and the mid-year sales have made up for the shortfall of the company impeccably. Not only that, Tesla is stronger than ever for the next two outing stocks on July 28th and December respectively. The company’s success in the electric automotive market has given a sufficient boost.

While the company has to be appreciated for catching up and moving ahead of the shortfall, there is one more factor that Elon Musk is contributing the success to.

Elon Musk took to Twitter to thank all the Tesla customers for believing and supporting the company. He wrote, “Wanted to say thanks to all that own or ordered a Tesla. It matters to us that you took a risk on a new car company. We won't forget.”

His tweet was followed by replies by Tesla customers flaunting their new Tesla cars and other products. Musk is on the right track for recognizing the role of the customers in time of company’s success.

It would be exciting to see what more Tesla has in store as more Model X and Model S vehicles will be coming out soon in December. The Model X and Model S are already paving the way for a more affordable and energy efficient vehicles at mass marketing level.

