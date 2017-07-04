 
 

Nintendo Switch Giveaway: Win A $500 Nintendo Switch Bundle

Posted: Jul 4 2017, 8:05am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

The popular Nintendo Switch is in short supply all summer long. Here is a great way to get the coveted new Nintendo console for free.

I4U News is giving away a free Nintendo Switch console and throw in a game and accessories for Pros this summer. Enter now to win a Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and two Nintendo Pro Controllers. Valued at $500, this Nintendo Switch has everything to get pro gamers started.

We scored this Nintendo Switch console online at Walmart in May using our new The Tracker app. Available as free download for iOS and Android, The Tracker sends smartphone notifications as soon as a rare product such as the Switch is in stock online. The Tracker app is now also sending notifications when the SNES Classic is available for pre-order.

Enter the Nintendo Switch Giveaway every day to increase your chances to win this free Switch console. This Switch giveaway is only open to US residents. Scroll down to enter directly into our Nintendo Switch Summer Giveaway at the end of the story.

The Nintendo Switch launched in early March and has proven way more popular than Nintendo anticipated. Retailers cannot keep the Switch on shelves. 

GameStop is selling Nintendo Switch bundles online as well as ThinkGeek. Read the latest Nintendo Switch stock report.

The only way to get a Nintendo Switch online now is at reseller market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $88 to $110 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

Get our online inventory tracking app The Tracker to not miss an online sale of the Nintendo Switch. The app automatically will send a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock on Amazon or other major retailers.

The Nintendo Switch Summer Giveaway is off to a great start. Enter daily to increase your chances to win a Nintendo Switch from I4U News. This is our second Nintendo Switch Giveaway.

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

