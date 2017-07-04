 
 

4th Of July Deals On 4K TVs

Posted: Jul 4 2017, 8:28am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Credit: Getty Images
 

Here are some 4K TV Deals to check out on 4th of July.

The best-selling 4K TV on amazon.com on 4th of July is the 55" TCL 55S405 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV, a new 2017 model. This budget 4K Smart TV is on sale for $449.99, saving 25%.

With all purchases on Amazon right now, there is a chance that there will be a better deal available on Prime Day 2017 next week. In case shoppers want to wait and see, we recommend to place items you plan on purchasing in an Amazon shopping list. Amazon will send you a notification in case any item on your list is a Prime Day deal.

In case you are in the market for a high-end 4K HDR TV, the new 75" Sony XBR75X850E 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is a popular, especially because it is on sale for $2,598. In case your budget is even above that, Amazon features a big discount on the 2017 65" LG OLED65C7P OLED Smart TV. Instead of $4,996, this new LG OLED TV is selling for $3,296.99, a 34% discount.

Best Buy is hosting a 5 Day 4th of July sale online at bestbuy.com with a number of 4K TV deals. Best Buy's 4K TV deals start at $279.99. At this price you get a 43" Westinghouse WD43UB4530 4K UHD TV.

Walmart is not advertising a big 4th of July sale online, but has many items on sale, including 4K TVs

See also the Prime Day 2017 deals on sale on Independence Day 2017. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. 

This year we have a new powerful tool on hand to make it easier to buy the hardest to get Prime Day dealsThe Tracker app will notify shoppers as soon as one of the coveted Prime Day 2017 deals is available on amazon.com. Get the The Tracker app for free for iPhone and for Android.

Amazon has also new tools in place to make it easy to find Prime Day 2017 deals. Shoppers can already prepare their shopping list and get notified if an item on their list is a deal on Prime Day 2017. 

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

