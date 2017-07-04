4th of July Deals on 4K TVs

The best-selling 4K TV on amazon.com on 4th of July is the 55" TCL 55S405 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV, a new 2017 model. This budget 4K Smart TV is on sale for $449.99, saving 25%.

With all purchases on Amazon right now, there is a chance that there will be a better deal available on Prime Day 2017 next week. In case shoppers want to wait and see, we recommend to place items you plan on purchasing in an Amazon shopping list. Amazon will send you a notification in case any item on your list is a Prime Day deal.

In case you are in the market for a high-end 4K HDR TV, the new 75" Sony XBR75X850E 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is a popular, especially because it is on sale for $2,598. In case your budget is even above that, Amazon features a big discount on the 2017 65" LG OLED65C7P OLED Smart TV. Instead of $4,996, this new LG OLED TV is selling for $3,296.99, a 34% discount.

Best Buy is hosting a 5 Day 4th of July sale online at bestbuy.com with a number of 4K TV deals. Best Buy's 4K TV deals start at $279.99. At this price you get a 43" Westinghouse WD43UB4530 4K UHD TV.

Walmart is not advertising a big 4th of July sale online, but has many items on sale, including 4K TVs.

