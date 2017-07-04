 
 

BMW I8 Electric Roadster Teased In This Official Video

Posted: Jul 4 2017, 8:41am CDT | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

BMW i8 Electric Roadster Teased in This Official Video
  • BMW Teases a Look of the new Roadster i8 in an Official Video
 

BMW Roadster i8 gets an official introduction in an official video flaunting the new EV features

It’s the big moment and about time too as BMW stops the production of the i5 vehicles. The company introduced its latest BMW Roadster i8 in an official video.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

The company’s official Facebook page features the video and also some details about the new vehicle. The EV (electronic vehicle) is set to make its debut in the market in 2018.

Featuring the new BMW Roadster i8 in an ultra-cool, 22 second video; the Roadster i8 appears in a camouflage exterior. The car design is more streamlined with improved headlights featuring an improved LED design. The tagline for the BMW Roadster is “The Icon of a New Era” which it certainly appears to be.

Among the details that accompany the video, we find out that BMW Roadster i8 hasplug-in hybrid BMW eDrive: combined energy consumption at 15,4 kWh/100 km with a hybrid output of 357 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque which can amp up from 0-to-60 mph in 4.2 seconds.

A combined fuel consumption of 2,0 l/100 km and CO2 emission at 45 g/km. Special emphasis had been given to the reduction of CO2 emissions as the company strives to introduce a more energy friendly model which will have nearly zero local emissions.

The car is also claimed to be virtually silent and it features open-top driving. The fixed-roof i8's has an aluminum framework and carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic cell.

The improvements include, a 10% power hike from an upgraded petrol-electric hybrid powertrain, taking power up to 420bhp, about 5bhp less than the turbocharged 3.0-litre straight six that powers the BMW M3.

More details will be coming out soon as 2018 looms closer.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Elon Musk Thanks Tesla Customers for Taking a Risk

Elon Musk Thanks Tesla Customers for Taking a Risk

54 minutes ago

First 30 Tesla Model 3 Cars Will be Handed out on July 28 Says Musk

First 30 Tesla Model 3 Cars Will be Handed out on July 28 Says Musk

1 day ago, 1:26am CDT

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Monster Fully Unveiled

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Monster Fully Unveiled

3 days ago, 12:10pm CDT

Richard Hammond and Mate Rimac Discuss His Crash in Interview

Richard Hammond and Mate Rimac Discuss His Crash in Interview

4 days ago, 6:04am CDT

4th of July Deals on 4K TVs

4th of July Deals on 4K TVs

13 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Giveaway: Win a $500 Nintendo Switch Bundle

Nintendo Switch Giveaway: Win a $500 Nintendo Switch Bundle

36 minutes ago

Zelda Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch Console is Beautiful

Zelda Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch Console is Beautiful

1 hour ago

Call of Duty: WW2 is Not Coming to Nintendo Switch

Call of Duty: WW2 is Not Coming to Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

Apple Face Scanning Tech will Unlock Phone and Authorize Payments

Apple Face Scanning Tech will Unlock Phone and Authorize Payments

2 hours ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Updates for 4th of July

SNES Classic Pre-order Updates for 4th of July

2 hours ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

2 hours ago

Nintendo 3DS Family to Get New Adventures

Nintendo 3DS Family to Get New Adventures

3 hours ago

Watch New Thumper Trailer for Nintendo Switch

Watch New Thumper Trailer for Nintendo Switch

3 hours ago

ARMS DLC Character Max Brass Goes Free for Nintendo Switch

ARMS DLC Character Max Brass Goes Free for Nintendo Switch

3 hours ago

Ming-Chi Kuo Says No iPhone 8 Touch ID Under Screen

Ming-Chi Kuo Says No iPhone 8 Touch ID Under Screen

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways




Cars & Vehicles

Elon Musk Thanks Tesla Customers for Taking a Risk

Elon Musk Thanks Tesla Customers for Taking a Risk

54 minutes ago

First 30 Tesla Model 3 Cars Will be Handed out on July 28 Says Musk

First 30 Tesla Model 3 Cars Will be Handed out on July 28 Says Musk

1 day ago, 1:26am CDT

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Monster Fully Unveiled

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Monster Fully Unveiled

3 days ago, 12:10pm CDT

Richard Hammond and Mate Rimac Discuss His Crash in Interview

Richard Hammond and Mate Rimac Discuss His Crash in Interview

4 days ago, 6:04am CDT

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

4th of July Deals on 4K TVs

4th of July Deals on 4K TVs

13 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Giveaway: Win a $500 Nintendo Switch Bundle

Nintendo Switch Giveaway: Win a $500 Nintendo Switch Bundle

36 minutes ago

Elon Musk Thanks Tesla Customers for Taking a Risk

Elon Musk Thanks Tesla Customers for Taking a Risk

54 minutes ago

Zelda Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch Console is Beautiful

Zelda Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch Console is Beautiful

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle is out of Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook