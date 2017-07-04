BMW i8 Electric Roadster Teased in This Official Video

It’s the big moment and about time too as BMW stops the production of the i5 vehicles. The company introduced its latest BMW Roadster i8 in an official video.

The company’s official Facebook page features the video and also some details about the new vehicle. The EV (electronic vehicle) is set to make its debut in the market in 2018.

Featuring the new BMW Roadster i8 in an ultra-cool, 22 second video; the Roadster i8 appears in a camouflage exterior. The car design is more streamlined with improved headlights featuring an improved LED design. The tagline for the BMW Roadster is “The Icon of a New Era” which it certainly appears to be.

Among the details that accompany the video, we find out that BMW Roadster i8 hasplug-in hybrid BMW eDrive: combined energy consumption at 15,4 kWh/100 km with a hybrid output of 357 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque which can amp up from 0-to-60 mph in 4.2 seconds.

A combined fuel consumption of 2,0 l/100 km and CO2 emission at 45 g/km. Special emphasis had been given to the reduction of CO2 emissions as the company strives to introduce a more energy friendly model which will have nearly zero local emissions.

The car is also claimed to be virtually silent and it features open-top driving. The fixed-roof i8's has an aluminum framework and carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic cell.

The improvements include, a 10% power hike from an upgraded petrol-electric hybrid powertrain, taking power up to 420bhp, about 5bhp less than the turbocharged 3.0-litre straight six that powers the BMW M3.

More details will be coming out soon as 2018 looms closer.