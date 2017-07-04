 
 

Lost Rayman SNES Prototype Found Online

Posted: Jul 4 2017, 8:56am CDT

 

Rayman’s lost SNES prototype finally found online for download. A direct-feed footage has been available.

A dude was able to get his fingers on an unreleased Rayman prototype for SNES. This is not the whole game though. It is a partial version and developer’s model instead.

Now that the prototype is in the folds of cyberspace, anything is possible. Direct feed footage is a facility that anyone can avail at the drop of a hat.

Way back in the nihilistic nineties, Rayman defined the decade by his lack of appendices and flowery French manners. The character was originally conceived by Michel Ancel. The demo given by Omar Cornut is not meant for gameplay though. 

The artistic style of the game is scatterbrained at best. The Zeitgeist that existed 22 years ago is to be seen in this game quite clearly. The wild and woolly special effects are very interesting and amusing to look at.

Rayman will make it to see the light of day even in this advanced day and age. The game is available for download now on the Net. Omar Cornut had borrowed the cartridge of the game from Ancel and then instead of discarding it in the dustbin, he placed its contents on the World Wide Web.

 

