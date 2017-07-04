SNES Classic Pre-orders Continue To get Cancelled by Amazon UK

When I pre-ordered the SNES Classic at Amazon UK in the first batch, I didn't even think about to order more than one unit. I just wanted to secure one for a giveaway on our site. Amazon UK was first to offer the SNES Mini Classic for pre-order right after Nintendo made the announcement. Apparently Amazon did not put the order limit in place properly. There has been also a second SNES Classic listing that was part of the mess.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

Since a couple days we have seen comments on forums from people who pre-ordered more than one SNES Classic at Amazon UK. They got an email informing them that the only can buy one SNES Classic. This process continues to go on including today as this post on NeoGaf confirms. If you have ordered more than one SNES Classic at Amazon UK, you are not safe. They will come for you and adjust your order.

A couple stores in Europe offer the SNES Classic for pre-order today. There are no signs in the United States that suggest that the SNES Classic Edition will be available for pre-order. Some random unconfirmed statements from GameStop associates say that the video game retailer will sell the SNES Classic on September 29 on a first come first served basis.

If there will be a SNES Classic pre-order option in the US, it will be selling out in a flash. To get started with hunting a SNES Classic, browse the list of stores listing the SNES Classic Edition in the US and also the world-wide SNES Classic store list.

You can download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS to automatically monitor the SNES Classic availability in the United States. The app will send you a notification on your smartphone in case a pre-order of the SNES Classic is available. Read this guide about how to not miss the SNES Classic Pre-order windows.

The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The retro console has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.