Nintendo is Considering to Manufacture Three SNES Mini Consoles

Nintendo has decided to make a single SNES Mini and the reviews it has gotten so far are from the looks of it are positive. The manufacturing of a single potent version may be in great demand on a global level.

A Nintendo spokesperson said that the company was keeping things under wraps for now. This is a style that Apple Inc. likes to follow as well. To make a SNES Mini and send it to a random store and wait for the response seems to make a fuzzy logic sort of sense in the grand scheme of things.

While this changes nothing, ultimately two, three or even four SNES Minis may be made instead of the planned single unit.

“Our current plan is still to manufacture a single SNES Mini console, send it off to a randomised store somewhere in the world, and then destroy the manufacturing line so no more can ever be made,” said a Nintendo spokesperson at a press conference.

“Nothing has changed. But we are evaluating our options and are considering manufacturing two, three, or even as many as four SNES Mini consoles for our fans.”

After the spokesperson said this, Shigeru Miyamoto whisper in his ear during press conference. The spokesperson hear the whisper and said that Nintendo is considering to build “Three consoles at most.”