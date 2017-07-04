Super Mario Odyssey Food World is Named Luncheon Kingdom

It is “food glorious food” on the Super Mario Odyssey platform. The teaser trailer showed the yummy in my tummy stuff to the full advantage of the gourmets in the gameplaying crowd. It is indeed a technicolored world that is Luncheon Kingdom.

The bright and beautiful colors reveal a bonanza and feast of different dishes that look to be delectable and scrumptious.

There are even animated utensils somewhere in the mix. The fact that this game exists among the same sort of games such as New Donk City makes for some shocking contrast.