 
 

Super Mario Odyssey Food World Is Named Luncheon Kingdom

Posted: Jul 4 2017, 9:10am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Super Mario Odyssey Food World is Named Luncheon Kingdom
 

Super Mario Odyssey presents a Glutton’s Version of the Globe in Luncheon Kingdom

It is “food glorious food” on the Super Mario Odyssey platform. The teaser trailer showed the yummy in my tummy stuff to the full advantage of the gourmets in the gameplaying crowd. It is indeed a technicolored world that is Luncheon Kingdom. 

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

The bright and beautiful colors reveal a bonanza and feast of different dishes that look to be delectable and scrumptious. 

There are even animated utensils somewhere in the mix. The fact that this game exists among the same sort of games such as New Donk City makes for some shocking contrast. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo is Considering to Manufacture Three SNES Mini Consoles

Nintendo is Considering to Manufacture Three SNES Mini Consoles

1 hour ago

SNES Classic Pre-orders Continue To get Cancelled by Amazon UK

SNES Classic Pre-orders Continue To get Cancelled by Amazon UK

1 hour ago

Lost Rayman SNES Prototype Found Online

Lost Rayman SNES Prototype Found Online

1 hour ago

4th of July Deals on 4K TVs

4th of July Deals on 4K TVs

1 hour ago

BMW i8 Electric Roadster Teased in This Official Video

BMW i8 Electric Roadster Teased in This Official Video

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Giveaway: Win a $500 Nintendo Switch Bundle

Nintendo Switch Giveaway: Win a $500 Nintendo Switch Bundle

2 hours ago

Elon Musk Thanks Tesla Customers for Taking a Risk

Elon Musk Thanks Tesla Customers for Taking a Risk

2 hours ago

Zelda Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch Console is Beautiful

Zelda Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch Console is Beautiful

2 hours ago

Call of Duty: WW2 is Not Coming to Nintendo Switch

Call of Duty: WW2 is Not Coming to Nintendo Switch

2 hours ago

Apple Face Scanning Tech will Unlock Phone and Authorize Payments

Apple Face Scanning Tech will Unlock Phone and Authorize Payments

3 hours ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Updates for 4th of July

SNES Classic Pre-order Updates for 4th of July

4 hours ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

4 hours ago

Nintendo 3DS Family to Get New Adventures

Nintendo 3DS Family to Get New Adventures

4 hours ago

Watch New Thumper Trailer for Nintendo Switch

Watch New Thumper Trailer for Nintendo Switch

4 hours ago

ARMS DLC Character Max Brass Goes Free for Nintendo Switch

ARMS DLC Character Max Brass Goes Free for Nintendo Switch

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways




Technology News

Nintendo is Considering to Manufacture Three SNES Mini Consoles

Nintendo is Considering to Manufacture Three SNES Mini Consoles

1 hour ago

SNES Classic Pre-orders Continue To get Cancelled by Amazon UK

SNES Classic Pre-orders Continue To get Cancelled by Amazon UK

1 hour ago

Lost Rayman SNES Prototype Found Online

Lost Rayman SNES Prototype Found Online

1 hour ago

4th of July Deals on 4K TVs

4th of July Deals on 4K TVs

1 hour ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo is Considering to Manufacture Three SNES Mini Consoles

Nintendo is Considering to Manufacture Three SNES Mini Consoles

1 hour ago

SNES Classic Pre-orders Continue To get Cancelled by Amazon UK

SNES Classic Pre-orders Continue To get Cancelled by Amazon UK

1 hour ago

Lost Rayman SNES Prototype Found Online

Lost Rayman SNES Prototype Found Online

1 hour ago

BMW i8 Electric Roadster Teased in This Official Video

BMW i8 Electric Roadster Teased in This Official Video

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is in Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle is out of Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook