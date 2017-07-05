Amazon Prime Day 2017 Countdown Features Exclusive Alexa Voice Shopping Deals Today

Amazon is launching the next level of daily Prime Day 2017 countdown deals today on July 5. The Amazon Prime Day 2017 page features new deals today themed around Alexa Voice Shopping.

Existing Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Tap, Echo Show owners get the first taste of exclusive voice shopping Prime Day 2017 deals. Amazon will like last year offer Prime Day deals through Alexa that are not available to other Prime members. Your first order with Alexa gets you a $10 credit today.

Exclusive Alexa Voice shopping deals today include up to 50% off select Disney deals, 35% off Haribo Gummi bears, $7 off Wemo Smartplug and more. Just by asking Alexa "Alexa, what are your deals?" you get entered ina $5,000 Giveaway.

Besides the set of voice shopping deals, Amazon also offers deals on Amazon Alexa devices including a $29.99 Echo Dot 2 (refurbished). There is still time to receive a new Echo in the mail for the actual Prime Day 2017 sale kicking off on Monday, July 10.

To order with Alexa, Prime members just have to ask her "Alexa, what are your deals." The enable Alexa voice shopping, Prime members need to enable 1-click ordering. You can enable it in your settings.

All Alexa Voice Shopping deals are featured on the Alexa Voice Shopping page. Also check today the Amazon Prime Day page for the special lead up Prime Day 2017 Alexa deals.

Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30 hour long Prime Day sale will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11. The longest Prime Day ever has started right away after the announcement with special deals and promotions for Prime members on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page.

Amazon said that every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books.

To get access to the above deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

This year we have a new powerful tool on hand to make it easier to buy the hardest to get Prime Day deals. The Tracker app will notify shoppers as soon as one of the coveted Prime Day 2017 deals is available on amazon.com. Get the The Tracker app for free for iPhone and for Android.

Amazon has also new tools in place to make it easy to find Prime Day 2017 deals. Shoppers can already prepare their shopping list and get notified if an item on their list is a deal on Prime Day 2017.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017.