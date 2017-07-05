 
 

Nintendo Switch In Stock At Amazon UK Ahead Of Prime Day 2017

Posted: Jul 5 2017, 2:50am CDT

 

The Nintendo Switch console is a hard find this summer. Amazon in the UK has ample stock.

The Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con console is in stock at Amazon UK for the regular £279. The Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is sold out. Nintendo fans can also still pre-order the Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 bundle for £319.99 on Amazon UK. This Switch supply situation in the UK is something Americans can only dream of.

The Nintendo Switch has not been in stock on Amazon in months. Additionally, the availability of the Nintendo Switch console outside of bundle offers basically does not exist. Buying the Nintendo Switch from Amazon UK and have it shipped to the United States does make sense financially. The cost with shipping is £237.45, which is about $306. The cost is lower than listed because the tax gets cut for US orders.

The only downsides to importing a Switch from the UK is the need to replace the power adapter and warranty complications.

Amazon is ramping up its Prime Day 2017 activities. Like in the United States, the Amazon UK Prime Day 2017 will be 30 hours long in Britain, starting on Monday, July 10 at 6pm local time.

While Amazon hosts specially daily Prime Day 2017 sales event starting today, Amazon UK does not have these special themed daily deals. There are though several deals and promotions available since the announcement on the Prime Day 2017 page.

Amazon Prime Day will be hosted in 13 countries this year. The UK Prime Day sale is likely continuing to be the second biggest behind the US. Read about the latest Prime Day deals and news.

