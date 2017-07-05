Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Watch: Echo Dot 2

Amazon kicked off today daily Prime Day 2017 sales events on the Amazon Prime Day page. Today's deals are Prime Day 2017 Alexa deals. Besides the Alexa Voice Shopping deals, Amazon offers select deals on Amazon devices.

Amazon's own devices will be Prime Day 2017 deals, likely all of them. Amazon is more forth coming with deals on its own devices this year. We have seen discounts on the Echo and other amazon devices almost all the time this year. Today's special Prime Day 2017 countdown deal is on the Echo Dot 2.

Amzon offers the Echo Dot 2 in refurbished condition for $29.99. The regular price is $44.99. The refurbished Echo sells for $134.99. Prime members with an Echo Dot or Echo can get access to the exclusive Alexa Shopping deals. There will be more Alexa deals on the actual Prime Day 2017, kicking off on Monday, July 10.

Other Amazon devices on sale today include the new Echo Show and Fire tablets. Not on sale since a long time have been the Amazon Fire TV products. We expect them to be on sale on Prime Day. We already know that the new Element Smart TV running on Amazon Fire OS will be Prime Day 2017 TV Deal.

You can put any of the Amazon devices available that are not on sale today in an Amazon shopping List. Amazon will notify you if any of the items will be a Prime Day 2017 deal.

Last year Amazon sold 2 million toys during Prime Day, making toys one of the most popular categories. As there will be hundreds of thousands of deals on Prime Day, it is more efficient to compile a list of toys you want to buy and automatically see if its a deal on Prime Day or not.

Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30 hour long Prime Day sale will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11. The longest Prime Day ever has started right away after the announcement with special deals and promotions for Prime members on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page.

Every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books.

To get access to the above deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

This year we have a new powerful tool on hand to make it easier to buy the hardest to get Prime Day deals. The Tracker app will notify shoppers as soon as one of the coveted Prime Day 2017 deals is available on amazon.com. Get the The Tracker app for free for iPhone and for Android.

Amazon has also new tools in place to make it easy to find Prime Day 2017 deals. Shoppers can already prepare their shopping list and get notified if an item on their list is a deal on Prime Day 2017.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.