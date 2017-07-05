Nintendo SNES Classic Game Contra III: The Alien Wars

The SNES console is bringing the latest installment of the Contra franchise to the gamers. It is one of the 21 games that are going to come pre-installed in the new SNES console. Contra game has been a fan favorite from the start and its third installment brings more fun and high quality entertainment.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

Developer

Contra III: The Alien Wars has been developed by Konami especially for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. It is the third installment developed by the company in the Contra series. It succeeds the original Contra (1987) and Super C (1988). The previous two parts were developed for NES play. As Nintendo upgraded, so did Konami. Contra III: The Alien Wars has been developed by Konami for play on SNES.

Release Date

Contra III: The Alien Wars has been adapted especially for SNES play. The SNES version has been set for release in September 2017. The game will be available to play on the SNES.

Story

Contra III: The Alien Warsgoes deep in the future. The story is set in the year 2636. The story sees the return of the alien invaders. They come back with full force after Bill and Lance defeated them previously. This time aliens are prepared to invade Earth with a full-scale war. This will be the start of the Alien Wars.

Gamers will once again play as Bill and Lance once more. They will take control of these two warriors. They will fight against these alien invaders. Using new combat moves and a variety of new weapons, gamers will fight against the aliens. They will strive and fight to save planet Earth once more. How’s that for being a hero.

Gameplay

Contra III: The Alien Wars, especially designed for SNES play took full advantage of the graphic quality. The gameplay for the game is coming in two modes. Side view and top view. Top view will be available for specific stages in the game. The game comes in three modes, easy, normal and hard.

The SNES gameplay has allowed developers to feature many new features in the game. There are going to be new styles of levels. These levels will feature motorcycle chases, riding on missiles, and two Mode 7 enabled top-view levels.

Weapons: Players can carry and switch between two weapons at any time. They will lose the weapon they are using if they die. Not the other one.One of the other features is two-weapon use at the same time. The player can fire these weapons in spin-jump circular fire pattern. This will let them hit enemies on all sides. The player can also lock their character's mobility, allowing the player to shoot at all eight possible directions (including downwards and at angles) without moving or jumping.

Top View Mode: The Stage 2 (the Collapsed Highway) and Stage 5 (the Steep Cliffs) will be available in top view gameplay. The characters always face the same direction in this mode. Player uses control pad and shoulder buttons to move and rotate.

Two Player Mode: If two players are going to play in the top view mode, it will be in split screen format. The players will see their characters on the screen with the screen split in up and down. In 2-Players B Mode, both players share the same screen. Their characters rotate while the perspective remains fixed for both players.

To find a SNES Classic Edition check the list of stores listing the SNES Classic Edition in the US and also the world-wide SNES Classic store list.

You can download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS to automatically monitor the SNES Classic availability in the United States. The app will send you a notification on your smartphone in case a pre-order of the SNES Classic is available. Read this guide about how to not miss the SNES Classic Pre-order windows.

The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The retro console has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.