SNES Classic Games Double as Expensive as NES Classic Games

Posted: Jul 5 2017, 4:47am CDT

 

Ever wondered how Nintendo came up with the price of the SNES Classic and the number of games pre-installed?

Nintendo jacked the price per game on the SNES Classic by 100% compared to the NES Classic. Instead of coming up with a more advanced retro console that would allow gamers to get additional games via a digital downloads, Nintendo chose again to release a closed system. Nintendo even reduced the number of pre-installed games.

The $59.99 NES Classic has 30 games pre-installed. The new $79.99 SNES Classic features 20 games plus one bonus game, the never before released Star Fox 2.

If you do the math than a NES Classic game is $2 and a SNES Classic game is $4, plus the Star Fox 2 game. I wonder if that was the thinking of Nintendo coming up with the number of games and the price of the SNES Classic. Let's just double the value put on a game in the new retro game release.

This way Nintendo makes a reasonable margin on the SNES Classic and is motivated to produce more units than it did for the NES Classic. Nintendo already confirmed to make more SNES Classic available this year.

There is no obvious technical barrier to pre-install more games. There have been many reports and complains by fans of classic SNES games that important SNES titles are missing on the SNES Classic Edition.

The SNES is representing the 90s 16-big gaming, whereas the NES stands for the 8-bit era in the 80s. I don't see a reason why a 90s game would be double the value of a 80s game. Both generations are decades old. Making a distinction in value is also far fetch. Double the bits, double the value? Maybe that was the insprition. We might never know.

Despite the higher price and fewer games, the SNES Classic is already more hyped than the NES Classic. Fans have still to wait three months until the Super NES Classic Edition will ship. If there will be a SNES Classic pre-order option in the US, it will be selling out in a flash. To get started with hunting a SNES Classic, browse the list of stores listing the SNES Classic Edition in the US and also the world-wide SNES Classic store list.

The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The retro console has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.

