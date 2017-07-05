 
 

Leak Claims To Show Galaxy Note 8 Rear Camera

Posted: Jul 5 2017, 5:26am CDT | by , in Rumors | Technology News

 

Leak Claims to Show Galaxy Note 8 Rear Camera
 

One leak says fingerprint scanner beside the cameras, the other says further down the back of the phone

A new leak is going around that is an image claiming to be of the camera setup on the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone. The leaked image is a closeup of the rear of the device showing dual cameras arranged horizontally with a pair of LED flash modules directly to the camera's right. The image also shows the fingerprint scanner on the rear of the smartphone directly to the right of the camera sensors and flash module.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

The rub here is that as Galaxy S8 users have found, placing the fingerprint scanner that close to the camera lenses means that fingerprints and smudges are constantly on the lenses of the camera. The leaked image comes from SlashLeaks and can be seen in the embedded tweet below.

While SlashLeaks claims that the fingerprint scanner will be right beside the camera lenses, another leak is going around and according to Forbes, this leak claims that the fingerprint scanner will be move below the camera lenses in an effort to prevent those smudges from constantly covering the camera lenses.

This leak is really just a very bad CAD file that has some lines further down the back that are apparently supposed to represent the location of the fingerprint scanner. Forbes says that the CAD drawing shows a fingerprint scanner that "Sit both more centrally and lower down...". The interesting bit about that CAD file is that it does appear to show the fingerprint scanner cutout in the camera lens area as well meaning there is a chance that the CAD drawing is simply wrong or misinterpreted.

The leak claiming that the fingerprint scanner will be further down the back of the Note 8 also is contradicted by the leaked cases for the Galaxy Note 8 by Olixar. Olixar is going to eat a lot of cases if the Note 8 launches and the fingerprint scanner has been pushed further down the back of the device.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

SNES Classic Games Double as Expensive as NES Classic Games

SNES Classic Games Double as Expensive as NES Classic Games

40 minutes ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Contra III: The Alien Wars

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Contra III: The Alien Wars

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Amazon UK ahead of Prime Day 2017

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Amazon UK ahead of Prime Day 2017

2 hours ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

4 hours ago

Today&#039;s Amazon Prime Day 2017 Promotions Feature Exclusive Alexa Voice Shopping Deals

Today's Amazon Prime Day 2017 Promotions Feature Exclusive Alexa Voice Shopping Deals

34 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

3 hours ago

Super Mario Odyssey Food World is Named Luncheon Kingdom

Super Mario Odyssey Food World is Named Luncheon Kingdom

20 hours ago, 9:10am CDT

SNES Classic Pre-orders Continue To get Cancelled by Amazon UK

SNES Classic Pre-orders Continue To get Cancelled by Amazon UK

20 hours ago, 9:02am CDT

Lost Rayman SNES Prototype Found Online

Lost Rayman SNES Prototype Found Online

20 hours ago, 8:56am CDT

BMW i8 Electric Roadster Teased in This Official Video

BMW i8 Electric Roadster Teased in This Official Video

20 hours ago, 8:41am CDT

4th of July Deals on 4K TVs

4th of July Deals on 4K TVs

20 hours ago, 8:28am CDT

Nintendo Switch Giveaway: Win a $500 Nintendo Switch Bundle

Nintendo Switch Giveaway: Win a $500 Nintendo Switch Bundle

21 hours ago, 8:05am CDT

Elon Musk Thanks Tesla Customers for Taking a Risk

Elon Musk Thanks Tesla Customers for Taking a Risk

21 hours ago, 7:47am CDT

Zelda Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch Console is Beautiful

Zelda Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch Console is Beautiful

21 hours ago, 7:40am CDT

Call of Duty: WW2 is Not Coming to Nintendo Switch

Call of Duty: WW2 is Not Coming to Nintendo Switch

22 hours ago, 7:24am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways




Technology News

SNES Classic Games Double as Expensive as NES Classic Games

SNES Classic Games Double as Expensive as NES Classic Games

40 minutes ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Contra III: The Alien Wars

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Contra III: The Alien Wars

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Amazon UK ahead of Prime Day 2017

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Amazon UK ahead of Prime Day 2017

2 hours ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

4 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Today&#039;s Amazon Prime Day 2017 Promotions Feature Exclusive Alexa Voice Shopping Deals

Today's Amazon Prime Day 2017 Promotions Feature Exclusive Alexa Voice Shopping Deals

34 minutes ago

SNES Classic Games Double as Expensive as NES Classic Games

SNES Classic Games Double as Expensive as NES Classic Games

40 minutes ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Contra III: The Alien Wars

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Contra III: The Alien Wars

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Amazon UK ahead of Prime Day 2017

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Amazon UK ahead of Prime Day 2017

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle is out of Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook