Leak Claims to Show Galaxy Note 8 Rear Camera

A new leak is going around that is an image claiming to be of the camera setup on the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone. The leaked image is a closeup of the rear of the device showing dual cameras arranged horizontally with a pair of LED flash modules directly to the camera's right. The image also shows the fingerprint scanner on the rear of the smartphone directly to the right of the camera sensors and flash module.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

The rub here is that as Galaxy S8 users have found, placing the fingerprint scanner that close to the camera lenses means that fingerprints and smudges are constantly on the lenses of the camera. The leaked image comes from SlashLeaks and can be seen in the embedded tweet below.

While SlashLeaks claims that the fingerprint scanner will be right beside the camera lenses, another leak is going around and according to Forbes, this leak claims that the fingerprint scanner will be move below the camera lenses in an effort to prevent those smudges from constantly covering the camera lenses.

This leak is really just a very bad CAD file that has some lines further down the back that are apparently supposed to represent the location of the fingerprint scanner. Forbes says that the CAD drawing shows a fingerprint scanner that "Sit both more centrally and lower down...". The interesting bit about that CAD file is that it does appear to show the fingerprint scanner cutout in the camera lens area as well meaning there is a chance that the CAD drawing is simply wrong or misinterpreted.

The leak claiming that the fingerprint scanner will be further down the back of the Note 8 also is contradicted by the leaked cases for the Galaxy Note 8 by Olixar. Olixar is going to eat a lot of cases if the Note 8 launches and the fingerprint scanner has been pushed further down the back of the device.