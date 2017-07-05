More iPhone 8 Rumors Surface, Second Analyst Says No Touch ID

Yesterday I talked a bit about some iPhone 8 rumors that originated with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Among the things Kuo predicted for the iPhone 8 were no Touch ID fingerprint sensor under the glass and that the iPhone 8 will have the highest screen to body ratio of any smartphone on the market.

Today some more iPhone 8 rumors have surfaced from another analyst who appears to agree with Kuo, this analyst is from Bloomberg and is Mark Gurman reports Forbes. Gurman also says that the iPhone 8 will not support Touch ID fingerprint recognition. He says that instead the iPhone 8 will have advanced facial recognition concurring with Kuo that this facial recognition "allows users to log in, authenticate payments, and launch secure apps by scanning their face."

Gurman says the facial scanning will use its own dedicated 3D sensor and that Apple is currently testing eye scanning to augment the system. Other predictions by Gurman include that the iPhone 8 may have a ProMotion display like the one used on the larger iPad Pro tablets. The smartphone will have an Apple Neural Engine to handle ProMotion features and various AI tasks says the analyst.

Kuo has also come back and added in a couple other new predictions for other iPhone models. He states that the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus will both move to a glass chassis with a metal frame to support wireless charging. You might have assumed this already, but Kuo does say that Apple won't include the wireless charging accessory out of the box, it will be a separate purchase.

Kuo says that a USB-A to Lightning cable will be included, refuting a previous rumor that Apple planned to bundle a 10W charger and USB-C cable with the new smartphones. DRAM transfer speed is said to improve by 10-15% on all new iPhones to support AR. Kuo says that All three iPhone models will be unveiled at the same time, but that release dates will be spread in August-September for iPhone 7S and 7S Plus and October-November for iPhone 8.