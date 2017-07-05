 
 

Tesla Obtains Model 3 Wheel Design Patents

Posted: Jul 5 2017, 6:02am CDT | by , Updated: Jul 5 2017, 6:04am CDT, in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Tesla Obtains Model 3 Wheel Design Patents
Credit: Electrek

Gallery

9 images
Tesla Obtains Model 3 Wheel Design Patents
Tesla Obtains Model 3 Wheel Design Patents
Tesla Obtains Model 3 Wheel Design Patents
 

Apparently, the patent designs of the wheels of the Tesla Model 3 are in the works.

Elon Musk tweeted recently regarding the Model 3 and how its first batch is going to hit the car showrooms by July 28th. Also he mentioned that the production model will be roadworthy within one or two days.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

The tweets show that Elon was having a hard time meeting the demands from the clientele for this car. He appeared reticent and a bit apologetic despite his usual brimming optimism and sunshine attitude. The Model 3 was shown to audiences in March of this year.

The novel wheels on the car were a source of much applause from the fans of Tesla Motors and Musk. According to Musk, a lot of time had been spent on the wheels and they were being brought to the public by the dedicated effort of the workers of Tesla Motors.

A great many factors had changed and the overall number of features of the Model 3 had undergone revision. As far as the wheels of the car are concerned, they will be something in which the customers will have choice.

Also the hue of the vehicle will be a matter of choice. Yet besides the wheel size, the design of the wheels was not mentioned by Musk. Tesla Motors has obtained patent designs of three of the wheels that were introduced to the public beforehand.

Basically, Tesla is insuring its ownership of the wheel designs. The wheel designs are pretty cool as far as technology is concerned. One of the wheel designs has twisted metallic slats radiating outwards from the central spokes.

Then there is another one which has five grooves of geometric fractal dimensions emerging from the medial hub. A third design looks like a series of sun’s rays, according to Electrek.

These designs have been seen on the prototypes of the vehicle that were spotted on the roads.

Gallery

9 images
Tesla Obtains Model 3 Wheel Design Patents
Tesla Obtains Model 3 Wheel Design Patents
Tesla Obtains Model 3 Wheel Design Patents

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

BMW i8 Electric Roadster Teased in This Official Video

BMW i8 Electric Roadster Teased in This Official Video

22 hours ago, 8:41am CDT

Elon Musk Thanks Tesla Customers for Taking a Risk

Elon Musk Thanks Tesla Customers for Taking a Risk

23 hours ago, 7:47am CDT

First 30 Tesla Model 3 Cars Will be Handed out on July 28 Says Musk

First 30 Tesla Model 3 Cars Will be Handed out on July 28 Says Musk

2 days ago, 1:26am CDT

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Monster Fully Unveiled

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Monster Fully Unveiled

4 days ago, 12:10pm CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Toy Deal Watch: Star Wars Toy Sale Featured Today

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Toy Deal Watch: Star Wars Toy Sale Featured Today

20 minutes ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Contra III: The Alien Wars

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Contra III: The Alien Wars

1 hour ago

More iPhone 8 Rumors Surface, Second Analyst Says No Touch ID

More iPhone 8 Rumors Surface, Second Analyst Says No Touch ID

1 hour ago

Leak Claims to Show Galaxy Note 8 Rear Camera

Leak Claims to Show Galaxy Note 8 Rear Camera

1 hour ago

Today&#039;s Amazon Prime Day 2017 Promotions Feature Exclusive Alexa Voice Shopping Deals

Today's Amazon Prime Day 2017 Promotions Feature Exclusive Alexa Voice Shopping Deals

2 hours ago

SNES Classic Games Double as Expensive as NES Classic Games

SNES Classic Games Double as Expensive as NES Classic Games

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Amazon UK ahead of Prime Day 2017

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Amazon UK ahead of Prime Day 2017

4 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

5 hours ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

SNES Classic Pre-order Listings Around the World

6 hours ago

Super Mario Odyssey Food World is Named Luncheon Kingdom

Super Mario Odyssey Food World is Named Luncheon Kingdom

21 hours ago, 9:10am CDT

SNES Classic Pre-orders Continue To get Cancelled by Amazon UK

SNES Classic Pre-orders Continue To get Cancelled by Amazon UK

22 hours ago, 9:02am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways




Cars & Vehicles

BMW i8 Electric Roadster Teased in This Official Video

BMW i8 Electric Roadster Teased in This Official Video

22 hours ago, 8:41am CDT

Elon Musk Thanks Tesla Customers for Taking a Risk

Elon Musk Thanks Tesla Customers for Taking a Risk

23 hours ago, 7:47am CDT

First 30 Tesla Model 3 Cars Will be Handed out on July 28 Says Musk

First 30 Tesla Model 3 Cars Will be Handed out on July 28 Says Musk

2 days ago, 1:26am CDT

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Monster Fully Unveiled

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Monster Fully Unveiled

4 days ago, 12:10pm CDT

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Toy Deal Watch: Star Wars Toy Sale Featured Today

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Toy Deal Watch: Star Wars Toy Sale Featured Today

20 minutes ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Contra III: The Alien Wars

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Contra III: The Alien Wars

1 hour ago

More iPhone 8 Rumors Surface, Second Analyst Says No Touch ID

More iPhone 8 Rumors Surface, Second Analyst Says No Touch ID

1 hour ago

Leak Claims to Show Galaxy Note 8 Rear Camera

Leak Claims to Show Galaxy Note 8 Rear Camera

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle is out of Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook