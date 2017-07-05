Tesla Obtains Model 3 Wheel Design Patents

Elon Musk tweeted recently regarding the Model 3 and how its first batch is going to hit the car showrooms by July 28th. Also he mentioned that the production model will be roadworthy within one or two days.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

The tweets show that Elon was having a hard time meeting the demands from the clientele for this car. He appeared reticent and a bit apologetic despite his usual brimming optimism and sunshine attitude. The Model 3 was shown to audiences in March of this year.

The novel wheels on the car were a source of much applause from the fans of Tesla Motors and Musk. According to Musk, a lot of time had been spent on the wheels and they were being brought to the public by the dedicated effort of the workers of Tesla Motors.

A great many factors had changed and the overall number of features of the Model 3 had undergone revision. As far as the wheels of the car are concerned, they will be something in which the customers will have choice.

Also the hue of the vehicle will be a matter of choice. Yet besides the wheel size, the design of the wheels was not mentioned by Musk. Tesla Motors has obtained patent designs of three of the wheels that were introduced to the public beforehand.

Basically, Tesla is insuring its ownership of the wheel designs. The wheel designs are pretty cool as far as technology is concerned. One of the wheel designs has twisted metallic slats radiating outwards from the central spokes.

Then there is another one which has five grooves of geometric fractal dimensions emerging from the medial hub. A third design looks like a series of sun’s rays, according to Electrek.

These designs have been seen on the prototypes of the vehicle that were spotted on the roads.