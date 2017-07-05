All Volvo Cars to Go Electric by 2019

The Volvo brand is to launch five electric cars from 2019 onwards. It is a case of waving goodbye to the internal combustion engine for Volvo. This is indeed a golden move by the automaker. In fact, it is the first one in its genre in the entire industry.

This marks the grave-digging of cars in this brand which ran on an internal combustion engine (ICE). The series of automobiles by Volvo will involve all-electric, plug-in hybrid and semi-hybrid models.

Between the years 2019 and 2021, five electric cars, three of which are from Volvo and two from Polestar, will hit the showrooms. Both petrol and diesel plug-in hybrid 48 volt alternatives will exist on these vehicles.

The big boss at Volvo spoke of how this was all in response to the demands made by the customers. People have had enough of the gas guzzling vehicles and so electric vehicles seemed to be the wave of the future. Now they could select and pick any such car they wanted from the five that will be on display starting from 2019.

By the time 2025 comes along, Volvo plans to sell one million electric cars. The boss spoke of how when he said this it was not in jest. He meant every word and thus that was the way it was going to be.

ICE cars will be given the pink slip slowly but surely. In their place will come cars with other options especially electrified ones. The time frame for this operation remained an uncertain one though.

“This announcement marks the end of the solely combustion engine-powered car,” said Håkan Samuelsson, president and chief executive. “Volvo Cars has stated that it plans to have sold a total of 1m electrified cars by 2025. When we said it we meant it. This is how we are going to do it.”

Volvo wants to have a beneficial effect on the climate instead of destroying it. Thus the curtailment of carbon emissions lies in the cards.

Volvo also looks forward to making Polestar into a mature electric car manufacturing agency. Many car makers have decided to dump the ICE models of cars in recent years.

These include in their ranks such golden oldies as Volkswagen and Citroen. Yet up until now no vehicle manufacturer has been so audacious as to declare that all of its cars will be electric in their nature.