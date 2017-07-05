 
 

Prime Day 2017 Begins 2 Hours Earlier For Alexa Voice Shoppers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Amazon upped the incentives to shop Amazon Prime Day with Alexa.

Amazon has released the next level of daily Prime Day 2017 countdown deals Wednesday morning,  July 5. The Amazon Prime Day 2017 page features new deals today themed around Alexa Voice Shopping. Today's deals and promotions include exclusive Alexa savings, Echo Dot 2 discount and a Prime Day giveaway.

Don't Miss: Buy Nintendo Switch Now Online at GameStop

Amazon has though more in store for Alexa users. Owners of Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Amazon Tap, Fire TV or compatible Fire tablets can get a new annual Prime membership for only $79.99. Alexa device owners who are not yet Prime members can now use their voice to sign up for their first year of Prime membership for a $20 discount, for a limited time. 

Also, voice shoppers will also have early access to select Prime Day deals a full two hours before the general public beginning July 10th from 4pm to 6pm PT. 

The cheapest way to gain access to Alexa Prime Day 2017 deals is by getting today's deal on an refurbished Echo Dot 2 for $29.99 and use it to order the Prime membership deal for $79.99 once it arrives.

Existing Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Tap, Echo Show owners get the first taste of exclusive voice shopping Prime Day 2017 deals. Amazon will like last year offer Prime Day deals through Alexa that are not available to other Prime members. Your first order with Alexa gets you a $10 credit today.

Exclusive Alexa Voice shopping deals today include the following deals:

Save $50 on Bose Soundlink Bluetooth speaker III – say, “Alexa, order Bose Soundlink three.”

Save $20 on Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus 2nd Generation – works with Alexa – say, “Alexa, order Philips Lightstrip Plus.”

Save $7 on Wemo Mini smart plug – say, “Alexa, order Wemo Mini Smart Plug.”

Save $6 on Greenies dog treats, original flavor, 27 oz. – say, “Alexa, order Greenies dog treats.”

Save 50% on Wickedly Prime Sweet n’ Cheesy Popcorn Mix – say, “Alexa, order Sweet and Cheesy Popcorn.”

Save 35% on Haribo Gummi Bear 12-pack – say, “Alexa, order Haribo Gummi Bears.”

Save 30% on Squatty Potty – say, “Alexa, order Squatty Potty.”       

Just by asking Alexa "Alexa, what are your deals?" you get entered in a $5,000 Giveaway.

Besides the set of voice shopping deals, Amazon also offers deals on Amazon Alexa devices including a $29.99 Echo Dot 2 (refurbished). The refurbished Echo is selling for $134.99. There is still time to receive a new Echo in the mail for the actual Prime Day 2017 sale kicking off on Monday, July 10.

To order with Alexa, Prime members just have to ask her "Alexa, what are your deals." The enable Alexa voice shopping, Prime members need to enable  1-click ordering. You can enable it in your settings.

All Alexa Voice Shopping deals are featured on the Alexa Voice Shopping page. Also check today the Amazon Prime Day page for the special lead up Prime Day 2017 Alexa deals.

Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30 hour long Prime Day sale will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11. The longest Prime Day ever has started right away after the announcement with special deals and promotions for Prime members on amazon's Prime Day 2017 page.

Amazon said that every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 Prime members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The first major deals are on Amazon subscription services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited as well as Prime Exclusive smartphones.

From July 5 to July 9, the daily Prime Day 2017 deals will have a fresh theme each day on the Amazon Prime Day page including Amazon Music, Amazon Video, Everyday Essentials and Amazon Kindle and Books.

To get access to the above deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

This year we have a new powerful tool on hand to make it easier to buy the hardest to get Prime Day dealsThe Tracker app will notify shoppers as soon as one of the coveted Prime Day 2017 deals is available on amazon.com. Get the The Tracker app for free for iPhone and for Android.

Amazon has also new tools in place to make it easy to find Prime Day 2017 deals. Shoppers can already prepare their shopping list and get notified if an item on their list is a deal on Prime Day 2017. 

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

This story may contain affiliate links.

