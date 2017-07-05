New Volvo Trucks Stunt Involves World Record Setting 3-year-old Boy

Over the past years, Volvo Trucks has gained global attention for their crazy Youtube movies showing of features of their trucks in daring stunts. Next Tuesday Volvo will reveal another video featuring a truck and a 3-year-old boy setting a world record. Two years ago, Volvo let a 4-year-old girl remote control a full sized truck. In 2014, Jean-Claude Van Damm performed an epic split between two moving Volvo trucks.

In a teaser film you can watch below, the truck company shows a short glimpse of 3-year-old Joel after setting a new world record together with Volvo Trucks North America and Guinness World Records.

In the full video, released on Tuesday, July 11th at 09.30am Eastern Standard Time, the world record attempt can be seen all the way until the finishing ceremony where the official adjudicator hands over the Guinness World Records diploma.

”Volvo trucks are put to the test every day, stretching boundaries when it comes to fuel efficiency, driver productivity, safety and uptime. We wanted to find out if we could break new ground by setting a formal world record as well, and we’re happy that Joel wanted to help out,” says Magnus Koeck, vice president of marketing and brand management at Volvo Trucks North America.

The film will launch on Volvo Trucks North Americas YouTube.