SNES Classic Page Address Changed at Walmart

Walmart is one of the first stores that is listing the SNES Classic Edition online. The first page was a placeholder and Walmart has now updated the url to the SNES Classic page to a regular product page url.

The old address to the SNES Classic is not working anymore. The new walmart.com SNES Classic url is www.walmart.com/ip/Super-Nintendo-Entertainment-System-Classic-Edition/55791858.

If the url change is any hint that a SNES Classic pre-order is imminent at Walmart is unlikely, but who knows. Nothing else has changed on the SNES Classic listing. Update: The forwarding from the old placeholder url to the new one is working now at walmart.com.

Our Tracker app sent out a SNES Classic notification out in error, but that was not related to the url change as our system works on the SKU and the SKU of the SNES Classic has not changed. I'm glad that most of our users took the incident with a positive attitude - "at least we know notifications work."

We are constantly improving the Tracker app, especially making the notification back-end as robust as possible to make sure we detect the SNES Classic pre-order opportunities, if there are any.

If there will be a SNES Classic pre-order option in the US, it will be selling out in a flash. To get started with hunting a SNES Classic, browse the list of stores listing the SNES Classic Edition in the US and also the world-wide SNES Classic store list.

You can download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS to automatically monitor the SNES Classic availability in the United States. The app will send you a notification on your smartphone in case a pre-order of the SNES Classic is available. Read this guide about how to not miss the SNES Classic Pre-order windows.

The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The retro console has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.