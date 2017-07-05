Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 is $47.77 on Amazon Without Prime Membership

Splatoon 2 is the next big game release on the Nintendo Switch, due July 21. Amazon has offered a 20% discount on Splatoon 2 to Prime members, but today the discount is available to all on amazon.com. You pay $47.77 instead of the $59.99 for the new blockbuster Switch game. Nintendo will host another Splatoon 2 Nintendo Direct stream tomorrow. Maybe that is the reason for Amazon to extend the discount to every customer.

Many hope that the release of Splatoon 2 will bring a new shipment of Nintendo Switch consoles in. The supply has been scarce since a long time again. According to our latest Nintendo Switch inventory report, there are two options to buy a Nintendo Switch online today. GameStop released new Nintendo Switch bundles but these are currently market as sold out. The ThinkGeek online shop offers ten different Nintendo Switch bundles. The bundles start at $419.99 and ship late July.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online in the coming days, shoppers can use the new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers. We are in the process of releasing a new major update that will also bring deals tracking for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2017.

We just made the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway more attractive by adding another Nintendo Switch Pro controller to the bundle. Now the value of the Switch bundle we are giving away for free is $500. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

About Splatoon 2: Two years have passed since the original Splatoon game was released, and two years have also passed in Inkopolis! So expect a fresh wave of fashion, not to mention new weapons and gear. Dual wield the new Splat Dualies or stick to mainstays like chargers and rollers, which have been remixed with new strategic possibilities. As always, Turf War is the favored sport among Inklings, but they also dig ranked battles, taking down Octarians in a robust single-player campaign, and battling enemy Salmonids in one dangerous part-time job! No matter which way you play, splat at home or on-the-go with Nintendo Switch. Staying fresh never felt so good.