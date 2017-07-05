 
 

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Is $47.77 On Amazon Without Prime Membership

Posted: Jul 5 2017, 11:24am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 is $47.77 on Amazon Without Prime Membership
 

Amazon is offering Splatoon 2 for 20% off.

Splatoon 2 is the next big game release on the Nintendo Switch, due July 21. Amazon has offered a 20% discount on Splatoon 2 to Prime members, but today the discount is available to all on amazon.com. You pay $47.77 instead of the $59.99 for the new blockbuster Switch game. Nintendo will host another Splatoon 2 Nintendo Direct stream tomorrow. Maybe that is the reason for Amazon to extend the discount to every customer.

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

Many hope that the release of Splatoon 2 will bring a new shipment of Nintendo Switch consoles in. The supply has been scarce since a long time again. According to our latest Nintendo Switch inventory report, there are two options to buy a Nintendo Switch online today. GameStop released new Nintendo Switch bundles but these are currently market as sold out. The ThinkGeek online shop offers ten different Nintendo Switch bundles. The bundles start at $419.99 and ship late July. 

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online in the coming days, shoppers can use the new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The app sends a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at major retailers. We are in the process of releasing a new major update that will also bring deals tracking for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2017.

We just made the I4U News Nintendo Switch summer giveaway more attractive by adding another Nintendo Switch Pro controller to the bundle. Now the value of the Switch bundle we are giving away for free is $500. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

About Splatoon 2: Two years have passed since the original Splatoon game was released, and two years have also passed in Inkopolis! So expect a fresh wave of fashion, not to mention new weapons and gear. Dual wield the new Splat Dualies or stick to mainstays like chargers and rollers, which have been remixed with new strategic possibilities. As always, Turf War is the favored sport among Inklings, but they also dig ranked battles, taking down Octarians in a robust single-player campaign, and battling enemy Salmonids in one dangerous part-time job! No matter which way you play, splat at home or on-the-go with Nintendo Switch. Staying fresh never felt so good. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

SNES Classic Page Address Changed at Walmart

SNES Classic Page Address Changed at Walmart

26 minutes ago

SNES Classic Stores To Keep an Eye On

SNES Classic Stores To Keep an Eye On

58 minutes ago

SNES Classic Games Double as Expensive as NES Classic Games

SNES Classic Games are Double as Expensive as NES Classic Games

2 hours ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Contra III: The Alien Wars

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Contra III: The Alien Wars

5 hours ago

New Volvo Trucks Stunt Involves World Record Setting 3-year-old Boy

New Volvo Trucks Stunt Involves World Record Setting 3-year-old Boy

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 Begins 2 Hours Earlier for Alexa Voice Shoppers

Prime Day 2017 Begins 2 Hours Earlier for Alexa Voice Shoppers

2 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Watch: PC Gaming Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Watch: PC Gaming Deals

2 hours ago

Today&#039;s Amazon Prime Day 2017 Promotions Feature Exclusive Alexa Voice Shopping Deals

Today's Amazon Prime Day 2017 Promotions Feature Exclusive Alexa Voice Shopping Deals

2 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Watch: Echo Dot 2

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Watch: Echo Dot 2

2 hours ago

All Volvo Cars to Go Electric by 2019

All Volvo Cars to Go Electric by 2019

3 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Toy Deal Watch: Star Wars Toy Sale Featured Today

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Toy Deal Watch: Star Wars Toy Sale Featured Today

4 hours ago

Tesla Obtains Model 3 Wheel Design Patents

Tesla Obtains Model 3 Wheel Design Patents

5 hours ago

More iPhone 8 Rumors Surface, Second Analyst Says No Touch ID

More iPhone 8 Rumors Surface, Second Analyst Says No Touch ID

5 hours ago

Leak Claims to Show Galaxy Note 8 Rear Camera

Leak Claims to Show Galaxy Note 8 Rear Camera

5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Amazon UK ahead of Prime Day 2017

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Amazon UK ahead of Prime Day 2017

8 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways




Technology News

SNES Classic Page Address Changed at Walmart

SNES Classic Page Address Changed at Walmart

26 minutes ago

SNES Classic Stores To Keep an Eye On

SNES Classic Stores To Keep an Eye On

58 minutes ago

SNES Classic Games Double as Expensive as NES Classic Games

SNES Classic Games are Double as Expensive as NES Classic Games

2 hours ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Contra III: The Alien Wars

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Contra III: The Alien Wars

5 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

SNES Classic Page Address Changed at Walmart

SNES Classic Page Address Changed at Walmart

26 minutes ago

SNES Classic Stores To Keep an Eye On

SNES Classic Stores To Keep an Eye On

58 minutes ago

New Volvo Trucks Stunt Involves World Record Setting 3-year-old Boy

New Volvo Trucks Stunt Involves World Record Setting 3-year-old Boy

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 Begins 2 Hours Earlier for Alexa Voice Shoppers

Prime Day 2017 Begins 2 Hours Earlier for Alexa Voice Shoppers

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

Xbox One X Xbox One X is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle is out of Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook